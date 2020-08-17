Pennichuck Water Works has imposed mandatory odd/even water restrictions for its customers in Nashua, Merrimack, Amherst and Hollis.
The restrictions apply to outdoor irrigation and lawn sprinkling, but not to hand-held hoses used to water gardens.
The company sent out automated phone calls to customers on Monday informing them of the restrictions.
Residents whose street address is an even number may run their sprinklers on even-numbered days. Residents of odd-numbered addresses can water on odd-numbered days.
Pennichuck says outdoor watering accounts for more than 60% of its daily demand during the summer. Moderate drought conditions have the company's main sources, the Pennichuck Brook and the Merrimack River, running extremely low.
The company will be enforcing the restrictions. First-time violators will receive a written warning.
Repeat offenses will result in disconnection and a fee for reconnection. The company will only reconnect until 7 p.m. Customers who call after 7 p.m. will be reconnected after 7:30 a.m. the next day.
More information is available at www.pennichuck.com or by calling 882-5191 or 800-553-5191.