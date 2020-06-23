Representatives from Pennichuck water company will be meeting with Litchfield town officials on Wednesday to discuss concerns from residents about water quality.
Earlier this month, the Board of Selectmen decided to form a committee to explore the water problem.
Steven Webber, chairman of the board, said more and more people are complaining about the water quality and water discoloration.
“We really have three strikes on our water — we have the Saint-Gobain thing that is ongoing, we have the brown water issue and then we have the highest cost of water this side of Saudi Arabia,” said Selectman Rich Lascelles. “We really need to take some action to show people that we are aware of the problem and if there is anything at all we can do to fix it, we need to do it.”
Larry Goodhue, Pennichuck CEO, said Tuesday that he was unaware of the committee being formed in Litchfield until contacted by a reporter this week. After learning about the situation, Goodhue said he planned to have three representatives from Pennichuck meet with town officials on Wednesday.
Pennichuck currently provides water service to 2,429 customers in Litchfield.
“We have had 11 colored-water complaints in the last 22 days,” he said. Prior to that, he said there were about a handful of additional complaints in May. “Eleven out of more than 2,000 is not necessarily a real significant number, not to discount that,” he said.
There could be simple explanations for the colored water, according to Goodhue, who said the local fire department had conducted training on June 8 using a hydrant in the center part of the system rather than along the exterior of the system.
Since fire crews were flowing 600 gallons of water per minute in the system, that can cause buildup to be surged, he said. Pennichuck was unaware of the training and therefore did not notify customers, which it does for similar situations such as the annual flushing in April that may have impacted water color, said Goodhue.
Furthermore, a subcontractor was conducting pump tests near wells in Hudson last month. The work created excess flow and resulted in some colored water for Litchfield residents, added Goodhue.
Selectman John Pinciaro said he has sent samples of his own water to Pennichuck and has been told the water is fine.
“But it is still brown,” he said.
Town officials suggested that a map be created to highlight the various problem sites to determine if there are certain roadways or neighborhoods having issues with the water.
“Let’s sit down and talk to Pennichuck,” agreed Selectman Kevin Lynch.
Lascelles suggested that town officials have a meeting with the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission and Pennichuck, possibly this fall, to also discuss the possibility of lowering its water rates.
Two years ago, a consent decree between Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics and the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services in Merrimack was finalized. Saint-Gobain agreed to provide municipal water line connections to hundreds of properties in Litchfield, Merrimack and Bedford that had contaminated private wells.
That agreement, however, did not cover municipal water bills — bills that the homeowners never had to pay previously because they used their own private wells.
Goodhue acknowledged that has been an item of contention in Litchfield since some people did not want to be placed on public water even though they were forced to because of the Saint-Gobain problem.