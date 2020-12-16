Walden Eco Village landlord Akhil Garland must find places for his tenants to live while he addresses the lack of water, bathrooms and kitchens in some homes as well as holes in floors and roofs and leaking gas lines in the 60-acre “low carbon footprint” community, Peterborough Town Administrator Nicole McStay said.
“The town understands that the occupants of these cabins and casitas have in good faith entered into lease agreements with Mr. Garland. As such, Mr. Garland is responsible for providing the tenants with alternative housing until these structures are properly permitted,” McStay said in a statement.
Garland, who describes himself as a “serial entrepreneur” on LinkedIn, did not respond to a Facebook message seeking comment, and does not have a publicly listed phone number.
Garland started looking for town permission to expand the housing development this summer. Walden Eco Village is on Garland Way, off Hancock Road.
“A working farm with animals and vegetables provides organic foods to its residents, a working sawmill provides lumber for construction, and small-footprint, sustainable structures provide an opportunity for simple, low-carbon footprint living,” the Walden website states.
The community has several small cabins, as well as smaller structures called “casitas.” These one-room structures were put up without permits from the town, according to Tim Herlihy, Peterborough’s code enforcement officer.
Herlihy went to the village this week to inspect the buildings in response to Garland’s application to expand. He found buildings put up without permits, and saw numerous safety violations, according to a letter he sent to Garland.
“It was evident during today’s visit that there are significant code violations that place the structures and their occupants at immediate risk,” Herlihy wrote.
The property is adjacent to the private Well School, and originally included a main house and smaller cabins set aside for teachers there. T.J. Mackey, head of the school, said the school has no relationship with the community.
MacStay said town officials are working with Garland and expect him to bring the buildings up to minimum health and safety standards. She believes Garland has temporary housing for at least one family. Other residents are planning to move in with family and friends, she said.