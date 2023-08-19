US-NEWS-MED-MILITARY-TESTICULAR-CANCER-MCT

John Sherman, a 60th Engineer Squadron firefighter, is hit by fire-retardant foam after it was "unintentionally released" in an aircraft hangar at Travis Air Force Base in California on Sept. 24, 2013. Firefighters with the 60th Air Mobility Wing helped control the foam's dispersion using powerful fans and covering drains.  

 Ken Wright/U.S. Air Force/TNS

Gary Flook served in the Air Force for 37 years, as a firefighter at the now-closed Chanute Air Force Base in Illinois and the former Grissom Air Force Base in Indiana, where he regularly trained with aqueous film forming foam, or AFFF — a frothy white fire retardant that is highly effective but now known to be toxic.

Flook volunteered at his local fire department, where he also used the foam, unaware of the health risks it posed. In 2000, at age 45, he received devastating news: He had testicular cancer, which would require an orchiectomy followed by chemotherapy.