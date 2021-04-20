A cleanup is planned for Saturday, April 24, at Manchester's Piscataquog River Park, with a focus on picking up trash and removing invasive species such as bittersweet and bamboo.
The 10 a.m. to noon cleanup is being hosted by the Merrimack River Watershed Council in partnership with the Manchester Department of Parks and Recreation and the Piscataquog Land Conservancy.
"The event provides an opportunity to learn about land conservation and how invasive species affect the local ecosystem," the council said in a news release.
The 135-acre park is off Precourt Street. It has playing fields, nature trails and access to the Piscataquog River.
Masks are required even if you are vaccinated.