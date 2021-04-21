More than 20 Seacoast restaurants will feature plant-based foods this weekend to raise awareness about how choosing these menu items can reduce diners’ impact on the planet.
Planted for the Planet kicks off Thursday, which is also Earth Day, and will continue through Sunday. It is a project of the nonprofit organization SEAREI, which was formed in 2009 by members of the Piscataqua Sustainability Initiative in partnership with Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative.
Chef David Vargas, owner of Vida Cantina on Lafayette Road in Portsmouth, said he is excited to participate.
“It’s pretty cool. It’s an easy thing for us because we do a lot of vegan things here as well, but it’s nice to celebrate it with Earth Day,” Vargas said.
Vargas is planning to create a special dish for the weekend that may make its way onto the regular menu. It is a street-style taco with seitan, which is made from wheat, and can be sauteed like a steak.
Vargas said this weekend is an opportunity to convince skeptics that it is possible to eat less meat and still enjoy a variety of options when they go out to eat or cook at home.
“Food like this can be made flavorful. It doesn’t need to be raw spinach and tofu on a plate,” Vargas said.
At Raleigh Wine Bar + Eatery on State Street in Portsmouth, Executive Chef Jeremy Glover is preparing a dish using maple roasted parsnips.
At the restaurant, Glover uses vegetables as the basis for many dishes and said the trick to making them more robust is to stop thinking the only way to cook them is by using steam.
“You have to treat your vegetables as you would a piece of meat,” Glover said.
Glover suggests starting with carrots. He rubs them with oil using a towel and adds salt.
“Let them sit on the grill until you can put a toothpick through them,” Glover said. He said the process usually takes about an hour at low heat and the carrots develop a smoky flavor.
James Kasilowski, executive chef at Jumpin’ Jay’s Fish Café on Congress Street in Portsmouth, said he is using white radishes called daikon to create a dish that resembles scallops but does not take away all of the radish flavor.
Kasilowski said promoting plant-based foods is not something the restaurant normally does because it is known for fish dishes, but he is glad to be taking part in Planted for the Planet.
“It’s something we can all do, and practice a little more of, eating more friendly for our environment,” Kasilowski said.
For people who would like to learn how to make plant-based dishes at home to help sustainability efforts, there are recipes posted on Planted for the Planet’s website. They include items such as lentil walnut taco meat, peanut glazed eggplant and barbecue pulled oyster mushrooms.
On Thursday night, there will be a virtual panel discussion featuring Ryan Hvizda, realtor and owner of Hvizda Realty Group and co-owner of Bonafide Green Goods; Keith Tharp, co-founder of Sustainable Seacoast; and Colleen Stewart, who works with NH Food Alliance as the communications coordinator for the University of New Hampshire’s Sustainability Institute.
On Sunday night, Planted for the Planet will wrap up with a second virtual panel discussion. Chef Evan Mallet, chef and co-owner of Black Trumpet in Portsmouth; Thomas Kelly, executive director of the UNH Sustainability Institute; and Kim Anderson, co-founder of Ava Anderson Non-Toxic, will be speaking.
The events on Thursday and Sunday are free and start at 7 p.m.
For more information, visit www.plantedfortheplanet.org.