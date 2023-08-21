FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis holds weekly general audience at the Vatican

Pope Francis said on Monday that he was writing a follow-up to his landmark 2015 encyclical on the protection of the environment and the dangers of climate change "to bring it up to date."

He made the surprise announcement in a brief, unprepared addition in a speech to a group of lawyers from Council of Europe countries.