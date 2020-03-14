GILFORD – A surge in popularity of a new water sport has prompted the creation of a legislative study committee to look at the impact of wake boats on the state’s lakes.
The watercraft can gulp down water ballast -- up to two tons of water weight in some models -- and then jet it back out, creating large waves right off the stern that wake surfers can ride without needing to be towed.
The sport has earned fans and made enemies alike. Proponents say the fun of the sport is the much higher wake and the juxtaposition of floating one minute and flying the next, enjoying boating’s equivalent of snowboarding. They also cite the economic benefits created by its worldwide spurt in popularity.
Detractors assert that the higher wakes can erode shorelines and create a hazard for paddle boats, swimmers and moored vessels. There are also concerns about the potential for ballast water to spread invasive species, including nuisance aquatic weeds like milfoil.
Captain Tim Dunleavy of New Hampshire Marine Patrol said interest in wake surfing has exploded over the past seven years, noting nearly every major boat manufacturer is now producing a variety of the boats, each with its own proprietary system to shape wakes.
The wake is mostly attributable from water the boats displace, he explained. The heavier the boat, the bigger the wake. Some boats have hard ballast tanks for the water, some use soft bags, others have built-in floodable cavities in the stringer system. These boats are designed to fill up or empty ballast in less than three minutes, using designated pumps for each tank – one to take in, one to pump out.
To carry the extra water ballast, horsepower on a 20-foot surfboat is generally substantially higher than a typical runabout, starting at about 250-horsepower.
Marine Patrol is hosting two boater safety information meetings later this month to increase public awareness about new regulations and to hear from the public. The growing popularity of wake surfing has brought it into conflict with owners of wake-averse craft, prompting the creation of the study commission.
The commission, which includes state officials, lakefront property owners and members of the water sports industry, were granted a one-year window to study the issue after HB 137 was signed into law by Gov. Chris Sununu in June.
Rep. Suzanne Smith of Grafton, was the primary sponsor of the bill, which garnered support from the Lakes Management Advisory Committee, a body charged with working on lake issues with the NH Department of Environmental Services and with NH Lakes, a Concord-based non-profit organization.
The commission’s charge is to gather the appropriate data and information on the positive and negative uses of wake boats, specifically regarding the spread of aquatic invasive species; the relationship to shoreline erosion and impacts to private property; the economic impact of recreational boating and the popularity of water sports among families in the state; and the safety of swimmers and other boaters. The commission is to report its findings by June 30.
Some have compared wake boat issues with those of personal watercraft (PWCs) 20 years ago, and the industry is stepping up to help. Last year, the Water Sport Industry Association (WSIA) began a campaign to educate wake boat user to operate at least 200 feet offshore, keep their music to reasonable levels and avoid making repetitive passes in the same area.
The first Marine Patrol forum will be held on March 19 at the Moultonborough Public Safety Building and the second is scheduled for March 26 at Marine Patrol Headquarters in Gilford. Both will begin at 6 p.m.
Capt. Dunleavy said the meetings will bring Lakes Region boating stakeholders together to discuss the agency’s mission on the state’s public waters. In addition to boating safety, topics will include the enforcement of new aqua-therm restrictions, illegal rafting in regulated areas, boat speed in “No Wake” zones, and the safe passage rule.
“Both on the Seacoast and in the Lakes Region we’ve had some particular challenges in the past several years. Some are a lack of awareness of new regulations and some are challenges we are facing just due to a general change in boating practices,” Dunleavy said.
While in past years the common boating practice was to spend the day motoring around the lake, now people are more interested in looking to drop anchor, swim and recreate, a trend Dunleavy said impacts shorefront property owners. Last year, 97,960 boats were registered in the state.
Among other issues the agency has been dealing with, Dunleavy said, is the growing trend of people adorning the exterior of their boats with aftermarket LED lights. People mistakenly believe that more lights will increase their nighttime visibility when in fact they create such a glow that other boat operators are unable to spot their red and green navigational lights.
Issues on the Seacoast include habitat being impacted by Personal Water Craft (PWC) and the effects of boat wakes on shorefront property along the Piscataqua River. The low drafting PWC which can be operated in very shallow water, Dunleavy said, are disturbing tidal wetlands and marshes that serve as the spawning grounds and habitat for a variety of basic members of the food chain within that ecosystem.
HB 380, which remains pending, would prohibit operation of PWC within 300 feet of any marshland or flat of the Rye Estuary and New Castle Back Channel.
Shorefront erosion and other issues caused by wakes generated by the larger sport fishing boats that dock along the river that stretches into neighboring Maine are also among the challenges Marine Patrol is facing.
Other topics that will be addressed during the forums include new regulation regarding the use of aqua-therms, the devices that keep water circulating around permanent docks during the winter to prevent ice formation and resulting structural damage. Last year, Rep. David Huot, D-Laconia, sponsored legislation that has since become law, making it illegal to create open water in front of private property that is not your own.
Dunleavy said the regulation came in response to the practice of many seasonal property owners who turn on aqua-therms in December and don’t return to their property until March. Even if the devices are regulated by a timer or a thermostat, they can encroach on abutting property, preventing solid ice formation.
It is becoming increasingly common for property owners who have obtained a seasonal dock permit from the NHDES that allows the dock to remain in the water for just six months of the year, to leave them in year-round and protect them with an aqua-therm.
Marine Patrol will also speak about a 2019 proposal put forward by boater Joyce Endee to get a “lighthouse” on a notorious collection of rocks known as “The Witches” – off Timber Island on Lake Winnipesaukee. Dunleavy said the existing lighting configuration and red-and-black-topped spars will remain but the size of the warning signage will be increased.
Dunleavy said other topics will include rafting, the practice of tying no more than two boats together and anchoring offshore. Regulations require that rafting boats must be 150 feet offshore before dropping anchor, except for Braun Bay where anchoring 75 feet from shore is allowed. Rafting boats must remain 50 feet away from any other raft. Single boats that are anchored must remain 25 feet from each other in a rafting zone.