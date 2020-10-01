While forester A.J. Dupere cut up a locust tree that was recently uprooted during a coastal windstorm, he instructed onlookers on the finer points of tree care for property owners.
Dupere, of the New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Division of Forests and Lands, used a portable sawmill during the demonstration at Creek Farm in Portsmouth on Tuesday.
Dupere said people were wearing masks, not just because of COVID-19, but due to the fact that sawdust from locust trees can cause some people to have an allergic reaction. He has had issues with sawdust from black walnut trees, which are rare in New Hampshire.
People who attended the demonstration learned about maintaining trees on their own property and when they need to get a professional involved.
“That one limb that’s overhanging the porch, maybe you can handle it. That whole tree that’s overhanging the deck, overhanging the back of the house, it’s not something you want to tackle yourself,” Dupere said before the event.
There are also other things homeowners do that might affect the trees on their property.
“Putting in driveways, you can cut some roots on some of the trees. Cutting a couple of roots, no big deal. Cut a lot of roots on one side, you’re going to end up with some damage,” Dupere said.
Dupere said people also can damage their trees while snowplowing.
“Plowing your driveway every year and you bump into that one tree with the snowplow every, single, year. After a while that has to add up to some damage,” Dupere said.
Volunteer Robert Najar, who lives near Creek Farm, said he likes to stay active in his community. He credits Jack Savage, president of the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, with getting more people involved with the work that is being done in Portsmouth at the 36-acre reservation.
“I think if the public is involved, they take ownership. You know, ‘This is my area,’ so they are more proud about it,” Najar said. “Maybe they have knowledge about history or nature that they can also share with other people and use the property as a backdrop for that.”
Savage was at the site on Tuesday and he said they were hoping to reclaim the wood from the tree that had fallen so that is part of the reason why they partnered with the state for the event.
“It’s a great opportunity to invite people on the Seacoast and give them a chance to see a little portable mill like this in operation,” Savage said.
Creek Farm, along Sagamore Creek, is believed to have been occupied by early settler Nicholas Rowe in 1640, making it one of the earliest places in New Hampshire to be inhabited by European settlers.
The property was once part of an 18th-century farm belonging to royal Governor Benning Wentworth.
Last year, the society partnered with an anonymous family foundation and Chinburg Properties in Newmarket to save Carey Cottage, a historic building on the land that was in danger of being demolished.
Renovations are expected to be finished at Carey Cottage by the end of this year, according to the forest society’s annual report, which was released on Sept. 25.