PORTSMOUTH — Peirce Island has been referred to as the “Crown Jewel of Portsmouth,” jutting into the Piscataqua River in view of the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and the back channel along the shore of New Castle. It’s connected to downtown by a small steel bridge at the southern end of Prescott Park.
This 27-acre plot where the Revolutionary War-era Fort Washington once stood is also home to an outdoor public swimming pool, walking trails, a state fish pier and an off-leash dog-walking area.
It’s also home to something that most Americans take for granted: a sewage treatment plant.
Officials in this city of 22,000 will dedicate the new, largely automated Peirce Island Wastewater Treatment Facility on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The ceremony and public tours are open to the public and will bring together representatives from the federal Environmental Protection Agency, the state Department of Environmental Services, and the project design and construction teams who have spent several years working with the city in efforts to control wastewater pollution.
Terry Desmarais, a 40-year civil engineer who has worked for the city for nearly a decade, is one of those officials relieved that the $92-million construction project — the largest in Portsmouth’s history — is operational, and that public access to the more appealing features of the island have been reopened.
From the newly repurposed and renovated Lab Operations Building, Desmarais described the process of planning, construction and ongoing compliance with environmental regulations as challenging for all stakeholders.
“It was like driving a car and replacing the engine while it’s still going,” Desmarais said on Thursday.
One of two wastewater facilities in Portsmouth, the Peirce Island plant was built in 1964 on 3.7 acres at the remote tip of the island. For most of its history, it employed a primary treatment process using two sedimentation tanks filtering out solid waste and subjecting the wastewater to chlorinated chemical sanitization. The resulting effluent was discharged into the Piscataqua River.
Depending on one’s perspective, the intense flushing volumes and velocities of the mighty Piscataqua either helped or hid the resulting environmental impact.
The Great Bay watershed is at the receiving end of wastewater discharge from Peirce Island and a dozen other New Hampshire cities and towns. All 13 municipalities now employ secondary treatment, and have opted-in to an EPA regulatory scheme that would monitor nitrogen levels on a seasonal average basis.
Michael Cobb, an environmental engineer with the EPA, said on Friday that all 13 municipalities have agreed to the new maximum nitrogen discharge levels. But he added that it will take at least a year of monitoring to determine whether the plants can meet the targets.
The report card from the Peirce Island plant is encouraging.
“We have seen significant reductions in the conventional pollutants — between 85% and 90% reduction. In nitrogen, 85% reduction,” Desmarais says.
Jon Pearson, vice president of AECOM, the firm that designed the Peirce Island plant, described the new treatment process as one that mimics natural decay, where oxygen in combination with biologic agents, create an accelerated natural sanitation process. The technology is known as “biologically aerated/anoxic filter” (BAF) and has resulted in significant reductions in pollutants since the Portsmouth plant went fully operational in April.
“It is a living machine” Pearson says. “What we have done is take the process that would normally occur at a very low rate in the river, speed it up so it happens here. We provide the oxygen, whereas if it happened in the river, the oxygen would be consumed.”
“That’s the impact we want to avoid,” he added.
According to the EPA.gov website, too much nitrogen and phosphorus can cause a significant increase in algae growth, choking off the oxygen in water habitats and harming fish and other aquatic life.
Portsmouth received a special waiver from the Environmental Protection Agency in 1984 that allowed the city to continue discharging primary effluent into the Piscataqua while it worked to upgrade its system, which happened in the 1990s.
“Our focus has been to always meet and exceed what’s required” Desmarais said Thursday.
Back at the plant, 40-year-old Peter Conroy, the chief operator, reflected on the project’s completion from his perch in the Operations Lab Building looking out a large picture window in perfect view of the inbound and outbound Piscataqua River channel traffic.
“This is the best view from any lab I have ever seen, he said.