Portsmouth ordinances that would ban distribution of single-use plastics on city land and Styrofoam containers citywide may be delayed for two years due to COVID-19.
The ordinances, passed in October of last year, were set to go into effect on Dec. 31, but the city council voted Monday night to consider postponing implementation when the council meets next.
Mayor Rick Becksted, who was not supportive of the bans last year, said Monday that there are more complex issues to deal with than enforcing these bans.
“The last thing, in my opinion, that I would like to do during these uncertain times is to create any more confusion for the public and community than we have right now. We have enough on our plate that we have to deal with,” Becksted said.
Councilor Cliff Lazenby suggested that the ordinances proceed as planned, with enforcement limited to a written warning letter during the first year.
A number of people from the public spoke in favor of implementing the bans as scheduled.
“It’s a well crafted ordinance. We could delay penalties for a year. I think that’s been made clear tonight,” resident Andrew Bagley said of the plastic ban on city property.
Assistant Mayor Jim Splaine said the bans could be beneficial to the community, similar to Portsmouth’s mask ordinance, which is not heavily enforced.
“This is one of those issues, through education, awareness and messaging, more and more people are becoming aware, indeed, with the problems with plastics,” Splaine said.
Robert Sullivan, the city’s attorney, said he did not think the city has the authority to impose the citywide Styrofoam ban, but the council that passed the ordinances was willing to take on the legal battle if challenged.
“There is a controversy, and there was when this ordinance was adopted, concerning whether or not there’s sufficient state enabling legislation to support the regulations of single-use plastics or disposables citywide,” Sullivan said.
A third and final reading of a motion to delay the implementation of the bans until Dec. 31, 2022, will take place at the council’s virtual meeting Dec. 21.