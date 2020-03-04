PORTSMOUTH — Officials in Portsmouth have released a plan that could preserve more than 25 percent of the city as open space and triple the dedicated miles of trails.
The City of Portsmouth Planning Department released the Open Space Plan titled, “Building A Resilient Future: An Open Space Plan for the City of Portsmouth” on Wednesday.
According to the plan, only 15 percent of Portsmouth’s existing open spaces are currently permanently protected as conservation land. Officials say that leaves room for development or other disruptions.
Portsmouth is 55 percent developed, according to the plan.
In addition to improving the city’s trail network, the plan calls for natural playscapes for children, community gardens and perennial food forests, amenities such as benches, picnic tables and covered spaces as well as better waterfront access.
Land targeted for permanent protection under the plan includes a corridor of land at Pease International Tradeport adjacent to a wildlife habitat area within the nearby airfield.
Downtown Portsmouth is the most densely developed section of the city, but planners say there are ways to create connections between open spaces there. Infrastructure solutions could help with vegetated walls, green roofs and integrated landscaping solutions, according to the plan.
Portsmouth’s Planning Director Juliet Walker said the entire community will benefit from setting aside critical habitat for wildlife, places for recreation and gathering, food and energy production, cleaner air and water, as well as flood control and storm protection.
“All of these elements contribute to the character and resilience of Portsmouth and provide opportunities for partnerships and collaborations as we implement this plan over the coming decades,” Walker said in a statement.
In June, city officials and members of its consulting team conducted two community forums, had a table at Piscataqua Riverfest and opened an online forum to gather public input.
In August, city officials released a community engagement report summarizing the initiatives to engage residents.
Those public meetings and discussions framed the foundation of the open space plan, according to city officials.