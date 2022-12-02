Earthshot Prize Awards, in Boston

Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and actor Rami Malek chat at The Earthshot Prize Awards, held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, in Boston on Friday.

 David L. Ryan/Pool via REUTERS

BOSTON — Prince William greeted President Joe Biden at Boston’s waterfront on Friday, the final day of a visit by British royals trying to focus attention on tackling environmental issues.

William and his wife, Kate, attempted to keep the spotlight on climate and other causes they champion on their first overseas trip since taking on the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth in September.