As an Oct. 21 public hearing looms for the proposed expansion of Turnkey Landfill in Rochester, activists say state policies are putting people and the environment in harm’s way.
“We’ve let the waste industry dictate how we manage waste,” said John Tuthill.
The Acworth man is a spokesperson for a statewide coalition of seven activists from western New Hampshire and the capital region who have concerns about the proposed expansion. Turnkey, an integrated solid waste management facility operated by Waste Management of New Hampshire, is located on approximately 1,338 acres on both sides of Rochester Neck Road.
Three existing landfills are located at the facility. The first accepted waste from 1979 to 1992 and holds approximately 2.8 million tons of solid waste.
The second landfill accepted waste from 1990 to 1997. It has 3.8 million tons of solid waste.
The third landfill, which is the one where expansion is proposed, began accepting waste in December of 1995 and is projected to accept waste through 2023 based on current fill rates and existing capacity.
The proposed expansion has a footprint of just under 59 acres and will include a vertical increase in areas of permitted landfill footprint. That will extend the operational life of the facility to 2034, according to a project description submitted to state officials.
Conditional approval for the physical expansion at Turnkey was approved in June 2018, but Turnkey was under fire last year after it was discovered that workers there shipped wastewater containing extremely high levels of per and polyfluoroalkyl substances to facilities in Massachusetts and Maine.
“Personally, I don’t think there should be any expansion at Rochester. There’s a lot of questions and numerous toxins,” Tuthill said.
The expansion, which is still under review, is also going to allow increased emissions of nitrogen oxide, methane, carbon and other chemicals into the air, Tuthill said.
Waste Management spokesperson Garrett Trierweiler said that PFAS levels are being managed at the facility and the air permit currently being sought would not be related to the wastewater issue discovered last year.
Trierweiler said Turnkey benefits the local community, providing over $5 million in annual benefits and services.
“The site hosts the Gonic trail system that is open to the public for hiking and fishing, as well as landfill gas to electric power plants that power thousands of local homes,” Trierweiler said. “It also provides over 75% of the power needed to run the UNH campus using a dedicated gas pipeline running from the site to Durham.”
Barbara Dorfschmidt, air permitting program manager for the NH Department of Environmental Services, said that Waste Management needs to get a permit from her office because the proposed physical expansion will increase emissions.
Officials at NH DES have scheduled a virtual public hearing on Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. so people can express their opinions. The public comment period is open right now, Dorfschmidt said.
Bethlehem landfill
Last Friday, officials at NH DES approved an application by North Country Environmental Services which paves the way for a vertical and lateral expansion of the Bethlehem landfill, allowing the owners to accept waste through 2026.
NCES is required to fulfill certain terms and conditions of the DES permit and seek approval before starting construction or operation of the nearly six-acre expansion on Trudeau Road.
Shaina Kasper, New Hampshire director of Community Action Works, said elevated levels of PFAS have been found in the landfill, where they have the potential to leak into drinking water.
“We know that landfills eventually leak and when they leak it’s toxic,” Kasper said.
Kasper said the group is “really concerned about the pollutants from that landfill.”
In 2018, a federal lawsuit was filed by Community Action Works and Conservation Law Foundation against North Country Environmental Services and Casella Waste Systems for violations of The Clean Water Act. It claimed that pollutants are being illegally discharged into the Ammonoosuc River.
Andrea Bryant, board chair of Environmental Action for Northern New Hampshire in Bethlehem, said residents there do not support the expansion of the landfill.
“Bethlehem has voted many times against expansion of this landfill for over the past 25 years,” Bryant said.
Rebecca Metcalf, outreach manager at Casella Waste Systems, could not be reached for comment.
Casella Waste Systems is proposing another landfill in Dalton which would go online when the lifespan of the Bethlehem landfill ends.
During a Dalton Board of Selectmen virtual meeting at the beginning of last month, Casella Vice President Brian Oliver presented his company’s “community host benefit agreement” for the Granite State Landfill.
Oliver said the 137-acre proposed landfill, to be located off New Hampshire Route 116 and west of Forest Lake State Park, would generate more than $71 million in benefits to the community over 25 years.