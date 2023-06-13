NH LAKES

DERRY — When Rob Tompkins finishes transforming his waterfront property on Beaver Lake, his 100-foot natural barrier against runoff and erosion will be a paradise of plants: day lilies, blueberry bushes, beech plums, a Japanese maple tree — plus other species with less familiar names, such as sweet pepper bush, Joe Pye weed and nannyberry.

It’s intended to be a working, eye-pleasing boundary between his backyard and the lake, a resource that Tompkins and waterfront neighbors want to keep healthy and clean.

