NEWBURYPORT, Massachusetts — A recent survey found that most people do not believe the Merrimack River is healthy and one group is looking to start moving the area toward a river rescue.

The Alliance of Climate and Environmental Stewards, or ACES, is a Newburyport-based nonprofit organization that has been working to create a more sustainable planet by connecting and amplifying a network of local organizations and people dedicated to climate and environmental health. Collaborators include the Parker River Refuge, Storm Surge, the C-10 Research and Education Foundation and the World Wildlife Federation.