NEWBURYPORT, Massachusetts — A recent survey found that most people do not believe the Merrimack River is healthy and one group is looking to start moving the area toward a river rescue.
The Alliance of Climate and Environmental Stewards, or ACES, is a Newburyport-based nonprofit organization that has been working to create a more sustainable planet by connecting and amplifying a network of local organizations and people dedicated to climate and environmental health. Collaborators include the Parker River Refuge, Storm Surge, the C-10 Research and Education Foundation and the World Wildlife Federation.
ACES also facilitates a weekly column for The Daily News of Newburyport, and it recently published the results of its three-year survey of Merrimack River users.
An initial pilot study among the Merrimack River rowing community indicated significant concerns about the health of the river in 2019.
ACES's more expansive survey involved over 550 general users of the river and was conducted throughout the 117-mile Merrimack River watershed in 2021 and was recently posted on the group's website.
The survey showed that 95% of those who responded are concerned about the river's condition, while 73% believe it is unhealthy to be in, or to use the water as a drinking source. That figure alone is concerning to ACES members considering over 600,000 people get their drinking water from the river.
Chemist Ron Martino, who serves as an advisor to ACES, said the survey shows a rare source of agreement in the current U.S. political climate.
"In this era, when nobody agrees on anything, the statistics are so startling when it comes to how many people feel the same way. They think the water shouldn't be drank. The EPA says it is pretty good but these people don't believe that," he said.
ACES President Art Currier said the Merrimack was once a pristine salmon and sturgeon river before the days of the 19th century Industrial Revolution, when many cities and towns used the water to power textile, paper and flour mills as well as tanneries and foundries.
Although the 50-year-old Clean Water Act helped to revitalize the Merrimack by mandating that wastewater treatment plants meet water quality criteria for safe swimming and shellfishing, newer threats, such as increased contaminated non-point source stormwater and the impacts from unsustainable development on land, forests and critical habitats, have also popped up over the past 30 to 40 years.
"There are a lot of developments throwing water out of parking lots and into the river," Currier said.
Combined sewage overflows, also called CSOs, on rainy days have also led to nearly 500 million gallons of polluted storm water and sewage being dumped into the river each year, which has caused the most concern from the majority of survey takers, especially those in the lower sections of the river.
Since area businesses, municipalities and residents can potentially be impacted by degrading river conditions, ACES is looking to raise awareness of the urgency of the situation.
"This is way of starting the fire and getting everything going. The people are highly concerned their voice has not been heard," Currier said.
Currier added roughly 3,000 Merrimack River residents are already aware of the survey, but said ACES will need to step up its efforts to bring many more people to the table.
"This has to be organized in a logical way, so that the funding that is out there can come into the watershed and fix the problem," he said.
ACES, according to Currier, also hopes to start a collaborative that could include organizations like the Merrimack River Watershed Council, the Merrimack Conservation Partnership and the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission to join in the discussion with numerous Massachusetts and New Hampshire municipal, regional and federal officials.
"We've got to stand up and say this needs to be fixed." he said.
Survey lead Lon Hachmeister, a former water specialist who managed the Missouri River Master Manual for 10 years and is a member of the ACES board of directors, said the Merrimack could be an ideal pilot program for a river rescue.
"There are a lot of angles to this that are bigger than we are. We are just the little guys at the end of the line that are alerted to the problem," Martino said.