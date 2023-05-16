Colebrook Dam
The Washburn Mill Dam on the Mohawk River in Colebrook, shown on April 27, is slated for removal, an action that will restore the “connectivity” for a native population of brook trout between smaller tributaries above the dam and the Connecticut River watershed downstream. 

 John Koziol Union Leader Correspondent

COLEBROOK -- With funding lined up, the removal this year or next of the Washburn Mill Dam on the Mohawk River is shaping up to be addition by subtraction for native brook trout, fishermen and the environment.

Located off Diamond Pond Road, the dam once provided power for a lumber mill that is now long gone.