The Washburn Mill Dam on the Mohawk River in Colebrook, shown on April 27, is slated for removal, an action that will restore the “connectivity” for a native population of brook trout between smaller tributaries above the dam and the Connecticut River watershed downstream.
COLEBROOK -- With funding lined up, the removal this year or next of the Washburn Mill Dam on the Mohawk River is shaping up to be addition by subtraction for native brook trout, fishermen and the environment.
Located off Diamond Pond Road, the dam once provided power for a lumber mill that is now long gone.
Over time, the privately-owned dam has become a hindrance to brook trout from spawning areas above the dam and the Connecticut River watershed, into which the Mohawk drains.
“When it comes to the Washburn dam, there are some really nice brook trout populations above it,” said John Magee, fisheries habitat research and management programs coordinator for the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. “And when this dam gets removed it will reconnect all that great trout habitat upstream with great habitat in the larger Connecticut River watershed. I see this as a project with far-reaching positive impacts.”
Wild brook trout like clean, cold water, he said, and “In general, we find them when the average water temperature in July is below 68 degrees Fahrenheit.”
Animals, including fish, moose, turkeys, and turtles, “if they can’t get to a habitat to fulfill a life function,” said Magee, will see a decrease in their numbers and “It’s the same thing with dams. Everybody kind of gets that.”
Magee estimated that there are 20,000 stream crossings in New Hampshire and hundreds of dams, many of which are no longer being used for their original purposes.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen shares that opinion, saying via e-mail that $500,000 from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will be applied to razing the Washburn Dam.
“With this dam’s removal, nearly 40 miles of brook trout habitat will be restored and flood risks will be mitigated for area residents. The renewal of this ecosystem will also propel the local outdoor recreation industry, helping to support jobs and small businesses in Colebrook,” she said.
Amy Singler, a river restoration program director for American Rivers, which is working with Magee and the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services’ Dam Bureau on the Washburn Dam project, said every dam removal “is a big deal.”
“If we want healthy populations (of animals, including fish), really healthy populations in the face of climate change, we need to reconnect the habitat,” said Singler.
Dam removals also benefit dam owners, she said, because they eliminate the cost of maintenance and the liability caused by a dam failure.
The removal of the Washburn Dam will improve the health of brook trout and create a new recreational opportunity for fishermen, said Singler, and it may also increase the likelihood of additional removals as word about the project circulates among dam owners.
“It takes a long time to get some of these projects done but we see the results very quickly,” Singler said.