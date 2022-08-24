A group of scientists this week said they have discovered new evidence of how methane deposits stored deep in the seafloor can break free - and they are now trying to figure out what this could mean for our climate future.

The new research published Monday suggests a major destabilization of seafloor methane off the coast of Africa around 125,000 years ago, after a global shift in currents warmed the middle depths of the ocean there by 6.8 degrees Celsius, or 12.2 degrees Fahrenheit - a massive rise.