J Sainsbury Plc supermarket

A shopper browses goods inside a J Sainsbury Plc supermarket in Guildford, UK, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. 

 Jason Alden/Bloomberg

On March 22, the European Commission is expected to publish new measures designed to crack down on greenwashing in product labels and advertisements. Among other provisions, the highly anticipated "Green Claims Directive" could force companies to be more transparent about the climate impacts of their products.

But what does greenwashing look like, and how common is it? A report released Tuesday by Changing Markets Foundation, a Dutch environmental advocacy group, concludes that "greenwashing in the food sector is rampant." The report finds that many environmentally friendly claims found on food labels and in advertising are exaggerated or unsubstantiated.