Environmental crews have finished the restoration work in upland and wetland areas impacted by a tanker crash last December that caused more than 6,000 gallons of gasoline to spill along Route 101 in Epping.
Some 3,373 tons of soil and 6,900 gallons of gasoline and groundwater were removed from the site for off-site treatment and disposal as part of a massive cleanup project that included the installation of eight groundwater monitoring wells.
Following the crash on Dec. 16, 2019, Desiree Gulyban, 26, of Hampton, was indicted on one count each of felony second-degree assault and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon for her alleged role.
Charges allege that she swerved her car out of her travel lane and/or was talking on the phone while she was driving.
Gulyban’s car struck a JP Noonan Transportation tanker driven by Jeffry Beaulieu, who suffered multiple broken ribs, a skull fracture, multiple broken vertebrae, and a broken femur.
According to James Martin, spokesman for the state Department of Environmental Services, a limited area of “mild petroleum contamination” remains in the earthen embankment of Route 101 west, where soil could not be removed due to structural concerns for the roadway.
The remaining soil contamination in the roadway embankment will be investigated after the winter season to determine possible treatment or removal options, Martin said.
Results from initial groundwater sampling showed that some perfluorinated compounds from firefighting foam were detected at concentrations below the new ambient groundwater quality standards, according to Martin.
A few petroleum compounds were detected in groundwater at concentrations just above their respective standards, he said.
However, he added that the initial groundwater monitoring data collected from the site indicates that petroleum impacts did not spread beyond the area of the spill.
Groundwater monitoring will continue through the winter and spring to monitor petroleum concentrations.
A survey found that no private drinking water supply wells within the 1,000-foot radius were impacted, Martin said.