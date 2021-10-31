A Rindge couple who met and married on the land they now farm is being honored by the Cheshire County Conservation District.
Craig and Megan Jensen of Sun Moon Farm have six acres of gardens and sell vegetable and flower shares through the Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) model to 130 members.
“All places have challenges and joys but we dig in. We have made a commitment to this place, property, and the community around it,” Megan Jensen said in a news release.
The "Cooperator of the Year” award celebrates the couple's efforts to steward the natural resources on their land in cooperation with the Conservation District and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
This is the Jensens' 11th year offering a CSA on land that has been continuously farmed since 1787. It was previously owned and operated by the Meeting School, an educational institution and farm.
The two moved to New Hampshire to teach at the Meeting School. When it went out of business, the Jensens agreed to continue the stewardship of the land through starting a CSA farm. They brought together people and resources to purchase the 130 acres and seven homes -- starting both the farm and the South of Monadnock Community, a co-housing community.
Each Friday CSA members are welcomed to the farm to offer their time as volunteers and connect with the land and other people. The Jensens have also created a space for people to gather, whether it be through community meals, music events, or celebrations.
Each year they hire a crew of four or five interns who live with them for the season and work on the farm to learn more about local food systems and agriculture.
Their 6-year-old son, Fox, also helps out on the farm.
According to the Conservation District, 80% of the farm's business is the CSA. The Jensens also sell some alliums and winter greens wholesale to the Monadnock Food Co-op and partner with a small heirloom bulb company to grow about 3,000 tubers of heirloom dahlias, particularly commercially extinct varieties from before the 1950s.
Since 2014, the Jensens have worked with NRCS to construct a seasonal high tunnel, establish pollinator plantings, including the use of insectary strips for beneficial insects, expand cover cropping, plant trees and shrubs of benefit to wildlife, and improve their irrigation system.
The Jensens have also sited a 100-kilowatt solar array on their property in partnership with the Conservation District as part of the Community Supported Solar for Farms project.
The couple founded the informal organization “Farmers Helping Farmers.” Once a month the group of farmers get together on the farm and have a half-day work day and share a meal. They offer each other practical help and advice.
"We are thankful to call The Jensens and Sun Moon Farm our partners," Cheshire County Conservation District officials said in a news release.