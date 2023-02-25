Titled “Boardwalk at Flood Tide,” this image by Durham photographer Trina Ingelfinger captures the beauty of a day of the “Boardwalk at Flood Tide” at the Great Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve in Stratham. She earned first place in the “Picturing Resilience” category in the Great Bay region.
Photographer Jennifer Dubois of Nottingham took this shots of a house being built on high stilts to prevent it “from being ruined” by rising tides. The entry was in the “Picturing Resilience” category of the Atlantic Coast.
“These homes on Hobson Ave in Hampton are ‘reflecting’ on their future,” says photographer Rick Cliche, who lives in the community. He earned top honors in the “Picturing Change on the Atlantic Coast” category.
“No place to Sit,” Durham photographer Todd Selig said in describing this scene of a public bench during a King Tide at the town’s landing. Selig was singled out in the “Picturing Change in the Great Bay” category.
Titled “Boardwalk at Flood Tide,” this image by Durham photographer Trina Ingelfinger captures the beauty of a day of the “Boardwalk at Flood Tide” at the Great Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve in Stratham. She earned first place in the “Picturing Resilience” category in the Great Bay region.
RISING TIDES PHOTO CONTEST
Titled “Boardwalk at Flood Tide,” this image by Durham photographer Trina Ingelfinger captures the beauty of a day of the “Boardwalk at Flood Tide” at the Great Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve in Stratham. She earned first place in the “Picturing Resilience” category in the Great Bay region.
RISING TIDES PHOTO CONTEST
Photographer Jennifer Dubois of Nottingham took this shots of a house being built on high stilts to prevent it “from being ruined” by rising tides. The entry was in the “Picturing Resilience” category of the Atlantic Coast.
“These homes on Hobson Ave in Hampton are ‘reflecting’ on their future,” says photographer Rick Cliche, who lives in the community. He earned top honors in the “Picturing Change on the Atlantic Coast” category.
RISING TIDES PHOTO CONTEST
“No place to Sit,” Durham photographer Todd Selig said in describing this scene of a public bench during a King Tide at the town’s landing. Selig was singled out in the “Picturing Change in the Great Bay” category.
The New Hampshire Coastal Adaptation Workgroup has named the winners in the annual New Hampshire Rising Tides Photo Contest.
Meant to raise awareness about the increasing frequency of high-tide flooding and sea-level rise, the showcase features resilient ecosystems, economies, infrastructure and communities in the Granite State.
The workgroup is a collaboration of more than 30 organizations, including the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, that focus on making coastal watershed communities resourceful, ready, and resilient to extreme weather and long-term climate change.
This year, 29 photographers captured images in 11 coastal watershed areas for the contest, now in its 11th iteration.
Viewers voted on their favorite shots. The four photos here were the top vote-getters.