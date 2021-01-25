Farmland and 1,100 feet of shoreline on the Contoocook River have been permanently conserved through the efforts of the former property owners and the town, according to Hopkinton's Conservation Commission and Open Space Committee.
When Chip and Cathy Chesley decided to sell their land several years ago, they asked the committee to consider buying a 5.7-acre parcel of farmland and forested shoreland upstream from Tyler Bridge.
The $120,000 purchase was jointly funded by a grant from the New Hampshire Drinking Water and Groundwater Trust Fund and the Hopkinton Conservation Commission’s forestry account, Dijit Taylor of the Open Space Committee said.
"Travelers on Penacook Road have long enjoyed the scenic view across the property’s field to the Contoocook River and the corn fields of Bohanan Farm across the river," a news release said. "The recent purchase helps achieve Hopkinton’s Master Plan goal of permanently preserving prime farmland and undeveloped river frontage."
The property will be called Tyler Landing Town Forest, a reference to the ferry that shuttled travelers across the Contoocook River from this property in the late 18th and early 19th centuries before a bridge was built.
According to the news release, the Conservation Commission intends to establish a hiking trail along the river as well as a hand-carry boat launch, giving the community recreational access to the river.
In addition to recreational uses, the field along Penacook Road will continue to be farmed by the neighboring Contoocook Creamery at Bohanan Farm, and two refugee families will continue to maintain garden plots on the property.
The conserved shoreline helps protect the water quality downstream at Concord’s Riverhill water intake, one of the sources of water for Concord’s municipal water system, the news release said.