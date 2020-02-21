MERRIMACK -- While a lot of attention has been focused on filtrating PFOA from the local water system, concerns now are being raised about elevated sodium chloride levels from use of salt on roads, parking lots and driveways.
Over the past 30 years, sodium chloride levels have increased in all of the Merrimack Village District production wells, according to James Emery, principal, district manager and senior hydrogeologist with Emery & Garrett Groundwater Investigations.
One of the MVD wells saw a 250% increase of 25.2 milligrams in the past eight years, according to Emery.
“These are stark and difficult numbers to see,” he said.
Much of the contamination is in the region of Continental Boulevard and Industrial Drive, resulting from salt used to de-ice roadways and other surfaces.
The most recent data from 2019 reveals the highest level of chloride at well No. 3, which is 379 milligrams per liter, and the highest level of sodium at 191 milligrams per liter, which Emery said is more than a 700 percent increase since 1992.
“All of these numbers are bad. All of these numbers have to go in a different direction,” he stressed.
Although the public works department is making adjustments in its use of salt as a de-icing agent, concerns remain about restaurants and businesses using excessive amounts of salt in their parking lots during winter storms, Emery said.
Local public works employees are being trained on salt applications and have calibrated their spreaders, though more work should be done to perfect the appropriate application rates, he said, specifically in wellhead protection areas.
The MVD relies exclusively on groundwater, supplying nearly 1 billion gallons of water annually to over 9,300 connections, according to Emery.
Merrimack doesn’t have many alternatives to its existing seven public wells, some of which are not currently in operation because of PFOA contamination.
Eileen Cabanel, town manager, questioned how much of the problem can be controlled by the town, especially since some of the roadways in these environmentally sensitive areas are owned by the state.
In the face of rising salt levels, Emery said, "we are probably at a point where we have to define no-salt areas.”
Barbara Healey, town councilor, said, "there are some safety concerns,” with business owners understandably concerned about pedestrian and customer safety while driving and walking on stairs and in the parking lots of their developments.
While she agrees that the salt usage is a problem, she questioned what would be a good alternative.
There could be automated signs posted in wellhead protection areas notifying plow drivers of the sensitive groundwater recharge area, said Emery, who also suggested pre-storm and post-storm meetings to review salt usage, as well as the use of weather forecasting services.
MVD also plans on mailing letters to customers explaining concerns with salt usage, however it acknowledged that residential use was not the major culprit.