The Hudson-Litchfield Rotary Club is hosting a new kind of fundraiser event at Alvirne High School this year where participating donors won’t even need to get out of their car, and may do some good for the planet while they’re at it.
The Rotary is hosting an electronics recycling event at the school from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 10.
Past President Sean Duffy said the idea is to have people from all over pull in with the electronics they want to recycle in their car, hand cash or a check donation to a Rotary volunteer, and then drive to a truck where staff from RMG Enterprise, an electronics recycler in Nashua, will remove the items from their vehicle and load them into the truck.
“This is the first time we’ve done it,” Duffy said.
Duffy said the club is requesting donations that range from $5 for small items like hard drives, cables and calculators, $20 for computers and laptops, to $50 for projection TVs and stereo consoles.
He said the recycling effort would help reclaim metals and plastics that would otherwise go to waste.
“All the contaminants, all the heavy metals, all the minerals would end up sitting in a landfill and never being recovered and reused,” Duffy said.
The idea came to Duffy after hearing Mike Doran, business development manager at RMG Enterprise, speak at a Science Cafe event in Nashua last fall. And since Hudson Old Home Days, the club’s main annual fundraiser, is canceled this year due to COVID, Duffy was looking for a safe alternative.
“Safety was the main thing for both the people participating, and also our members,” he said.
Duffy said the club hopes to raise thousands of dollars to fund community service projects and college or vocational scholarships. This year, they hope to focus on nursing scholarships.
And he said he hopes to build awareness about the growing problem of e-waste. A 2017 study by the International Telecommunication Union found that 44.7 million tons of e-waste was generated in 2017, an increase of 3.3 million tons since 2014. It’s projected to increase another 17 percent to over 52 million tons by next year.
Only 20 percent of the e-waste generated in 2016 was recycled, according to the study.
Doran said the business, which only works with commercial and municipal clients for bulk acquisitions, has been going well, and public interest in recycling electronics seems to be increasing each year, but the pandemic has introduced some new dynamics.
“I’d say the one thing that’s changed is that the municipal markets have been busier than we were expecting, and the commercial market has been slower,” Doran said.
He said he believes companies have slowed down their recycling efforts partly because they have bigger priorities during this tumultuous period, while residents working from home may find free time to clean out their homes or may use stimulus money to replace aging electronics.
But some factors may push a wave of corporate electronics into the recycling stream, as companies going out business liquidate, or as more companies deploy more IT assets for home offices.
UpCycle Solutions in Londonderry is one of the recycling companies that would receive circuit boards and wires from RMG and other companies that collect and sort bulk equipment, such as Atkinson's Winfield Alloy.
UpCycle president Bill Dorazio said he’s feeling the slowdown, though he has not had to lay anyone off as a result.
“Hospitals and corporations and government entities are not releasing as much material as they used to. It’s slowed quite a bit,” Dorazio said.
He said he went from “major growth” last year to going into a standby mode. Dorazio said the Small Business Administrations Payroll Protection Program was “huge” for keeping the business operating, but he expects things will pick back up once things begin to normalize and companies start to release the old equipment they’ve been holding onto.
“Everybody’s on standby. Nobody really knows what to do during these times,” Dorazio said.