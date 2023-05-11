Saint-Gobain announced Thursday that it will pay up to $5,000 for home and business owners who installed a water treatment system to treat PFAS-tainted water.
The rebate program has some limitations. For example, property owners must be located in a “consent decree” area that is already spelled out by the Department of Environmental Services, and they must be eligible for installation of the system.
The area includes water users in Merrimack, Londonderry and Bedford, according to Michael Strand, a Bedford town councilor and Bedford representative to the state PFAS Commission. He praised Saint-Gobain for announcing the payments.
“I’ve been begging for this,” he said.
But he said wells in many of the homes in the area fall below the state contamination level of .12 parts per trillion for PFAS contamination.
“What we’ve know for years is there’s no safe level for this,” Strand said. “You still have plenty of people with contaminated wells under .12, and Saint-Gobain isn’t obligated to do a damn thing.”
Saint-Gobain said it has provided more than 650 homes with permanent solutions for potable water and work is in progress for nearly 1,000 more. It has installed more than 15 miles of water lines, and work is underway to design an additional three miles of line extensions.
In effect, the rebate program applies to eligible property owners who installed Point of Entry Treatment (POET) system before Saint-Gobain and the DES reached an agreement in April 2022 that required the company to provide the POET systems to eligible homes.
The rebate is available to anyone who installed the system between Sept. 30, 2019, and Wednesday. Going forward, Saint-Gobain will install the system.
The rebated systems will also be eligible for future POET maintenance programs, Saint-Gobain said in a statement.
To be eligible, property owners must provide copies of dated receipts, proof that their water had exceeded PFAS contamination levels prior to installation, proof of the effectiveness of their POET system, and consent to an inspection by a Saint-Gobain contractor.