The New Hampshire Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday about whether Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics can be forced to pay the cost of monitoring residents near its plants for health ailments.
Two companies continue to fight a class-action lawsuit that would require medical monitoring of those who have been significantly exposed to perfluorooctanoic acid, a man-made chemical often found in coating products.
Kevin Brown of Litchfield and other residents near the Saint-Gobain plant in Merrimack seek to recover any damages caused by PFOA contamination of wells. The lawsuit is on behalf of residents within a two-mile radius of the plant.
The suit was filed in U.S. District Court in June 2016. The case remains open, but the Supreme Court was asked to weigh in on the medical monitoring aspect.
Another company, Textiles Coated International, is facing a similar lawsuit in Hillsborough County Superior Court which also seeks medical monitoring.
Attorney Kevin Hannon for the plaintiffs spoke of the benefits of early detection of major health issues.
“What the defendant asked you to do is have the common law turn a blind eye to those suffering tortiously caused toxic exposure,” he said. “They say defendants can tortiously expose people to proven hazardous substances and have no responsibility for remedying the harm.”
Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald spoke of measures taken by the state Legislature against medical monitoring.
“This is a complex area with lots of competitive considerations against what the Legislature hasn’t done,” he said. “Why should we do this?”
Hannon spoke of the harm caused by significant exposure and increased risk of disease.
90 years’ testing sought
Bruce Felmly, an attorney representing Saint-Gobain, said 95% of people would test positive for the chemicals. The plaintiffs want 90 years of testing for medical diseases, he said.
“This is a ubiquitous amount of product that is used in so many different ways, not just in Saint-Gobain or TCI’s products,” he said. He questioned what the results of testing would show for the cost — an estimated $780 million for Saint-Gobain.
The monitoring is estimated to have $71 million of liability for TCI, said John Galvin, an attorney for that company, “despite the fact that there is not a single person who alleges a single injury for exposure to PFOA.”
He said medical monitoring is not the right solution for a public health issue.
“Right now, if you look at the science, the plaintiffs and their claim haven’t even alleged causation here,” he said. “The science, the medicine is not out there in regards to PFAS compounds — and PFOA in particular — that show causation of a disease.”
The monitoring issue could prevent someone from seeking damages in the future when health issues arise, Galvin said.
Hannon said the plaintiffs will carry the risks of the PFOAs exposure for decades.
An evidentiary hearing in the Saint-Gobain case is set for Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 before Judge Joseph Laplante.