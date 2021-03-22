In a settlement with the state, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics has agreed to pay a civil penalty, reduce operating hours, decrease contaminated emissions and install a special air filtration device at its Merrimack plant by the end of July.
The newly signed consent decree was prompted after the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services filed a lawsuit against the company because it failed to install its mandated filtration device, a regenerative thermal oxidizer, by a Feb. 11 deadline.
A tentative settlement was reached last week and details of that consent decree were released by Saint-Gobain this past weekend.
According to the agreement, which was signed on Friday, the RTO device must now be installed by July 30, a date that is subject to extension if there are delays from third parties. However, until the device is installed, Saint-Gobain has agreed to a total reduction in monthly operating hours of at least 433 hours and a 42% reduction in PFOA emissions.
The company has also agreed to enhance its stack testing protocols and pay a civil penalty of $200,000 — half of which will be suspended and only due if Saint-Gobain fails to comply with the terms of the agreement.
“It is important to note that even in missing the original Feb. 11 deadline for the installation of our RTO, Saint-Gobain has been and will be in compliance with all air emission limits in our current permit and the emission limits aimed at ensuring no impact to groundwater,” said Lia LoBello, spokesperson for Saint-Gobain. “These facts are important points lost in the narrative propagated by town of Merrimack officials, both in their public statements and legal filings, that consistently have contained inaccurate statements.”
LoBello stressed that these actions “go well beyond our current permit requirements” and will allow the company’s 200 employees to continue operations.
In addition, NHDES has rejected a cease and desist order issued by the town against Saint-Gobain.
“In its order, the town alleges that (Saint-Gobain) operations continue to cause or contribute to a violation of Ambient Groundwater Quality Standard for certain PFAS chemicals,” wrote Robert Scott, NHDES commissioner, in his ruling on the town’s cease and desist order. “It is important to note that the emission limits in the permit are not based on the previously issued EPA health advisories as noted in the town’s order. Therefore, the premise of the town’s cease and desist order is factually inaccurate.”
Scott goes on to state that the recent consent decree addressed the missed deadline violation and ensures that Saint-Gobain continues to operate in compliance with the emission limits.
Tom Koenig, Merrimack Town Council chairman, said Monday that the consent decree is a step in the right direction.
“It is better than where we were,” said Koenig. Still, he said it is unlikely that the civil penalty funds will be distributed to any of the aggrieved parties dealing with contaminated water, including Merrimack and surrounding communities.
Merrimack officials are pleased that NHDES is requiring Saint-Gobain to reduce its PFOA emissions by 42%, but said that still doesn’t help the numerous families forced to drink and cook with bottled water.
“All they have done is band aid the issues by providing bottled water to people,” said Koenig, maintaining Saint-Gobain has not yet resolved the core problem and continues to work around it.
“I don’t think we have been making inaccurate statements,” said Koenig, describing the entire process as frustrating.
Merrimack Town Manager Eileen Cabanel said town officials will be meeting with their legal counsel on Tuesday to discuss the implications of these newest developments.
In the meantime, Merrimack has filed its own lawsuit against Saint-Gobain for its failure to install the RTO by the Feb. 11 deadline. That litigation is still pending.