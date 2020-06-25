In the face of New Hampshire’s drought status, communities are responding with water restrictions.
According to the state Department of Environmental Services, the U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday upgraded the southern part of the state from “abnormally dry” to “moderate drought” conditions. The rest of the state is designated abnormally dry.
“These conditions, a result of an exceptionally low snow pack this winter and lack of precipitation, have impacted rivers and streams, groundwater, soil moisture, and reservoirs,” DES spokesman Jim Martin said in statement.
Lake levels are starting to fall, and officials have dialed down the water release from dams at some of the state’s larger lakes to the minimum level needed to maintain flow, according to DES.
Tributary rivers have been drawn down to the point that small hydropower projects are unable to generate power. Hydropower systems on main rivers like the Merrimack and Connecticut are still operating.
In response to the drought conditions, the Board of Selectmen in Salem voted Wednesday night to implement new outdoor water use restrictions, effective Thursday.
According to the restrictions, residents in Salem can water their lawns by hose or automatic sprinklers between midnight and 10 a.m. Anyone who doesn’t comply could face up to $1,100 in fines for repeat offenses and could have their water shut off after a fourth offense.
“The town of Salem appreciates your effort and cooperation with these mandatory water restrictions in an effort to sustain our drinking water supply during these dry conditions,” according to the announcement.
The restrictions are in force until further notice.
Salem currently draws its water supply from Arlington Pond and Canobie Lake, but construction is underway to connect its public water system to Manchester Water Works as part of a $27 million pipeline project.
Earlier this week, DES advised communities using public water systems to track water supplies and consider restricting water use.
Last Friday, the Merrimack Village District announced a water ban for all outside use. Officials said their supplies were distressed by unusually high usage during stay-at-home orders and the inability to source water from two public wells that have been shut off during the construction of a new treatment plant.
As of Thursday, 94 water systems in the state have reported implementing outdoor water usage restrictions.