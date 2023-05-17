Scientists detected the PFAS “forever chemical” in every one of 100 soil samples they recently gathered across New Hampshire, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The shallow soil samples were taken at depths up to six inches from a variety of locations — forests, shrubland, grassland, wetlands and barren lands. The sites were randomly generated by computer, but collectors skirted sites already known to be contaminated with PFAS.
The sampling was completed last year.
“A large part of this is likely atmospherically driven,” said Andrea Tokranov, a research hydrologist with the USGS who oversaw the work. The chemicals can come from local, regional, even worldwide sources.
“It doesn’t respect international borders,” Tokranov said.
The so-called forever chemicals are used in a long list of modern products, everything from non-stain fabric to firefighting foam. Exposure to high levels of the chemical has been linked to immune system problems, liver problems, higher cancer risks, low birth weights and other health issues, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control.
New Hampshire has struggled with two areas of PFAS contamination — neighborhoods around the Saint-Gobain plastics plant in Merrimack and areas around the former Pease Air Force Base in Newington and Portsmouth.
A Merrimack town councilor and state representative said the findings raise questions about sources and routes of PFAS contamination. She called for more data collection.
“Stopping exposure must remain our priority,” said Nancy Murphy, D-Merrimack, in an email. “I look forward to the development of soil remediation standards here in NH, and hope that ultimately, these chemicals will be regulated federally as a class.”
The USGS provided the data last week to the New Hampshire Commission on the Environmental and Public Health Impacts of PFAS.
In making its measurements, the USGS tallied up 35 PFAS-related compounds.
The concentrations ranged from below 2 parts per billion to more than 8 parts per billion. High levels were found in industrial areas of the state such as southern and western New Hampshire, but also in the White Mountains and even northern New Hampshire.
At first glance, New Hampshire may appear to be in the clear. The state considers more than 100 parts per billion to be unsafe in soils, said Jeffrey Marts, administrator of hazardous waste remediation for the state Department of Environmental Services.
That standard applies to human contact with soils, such as children playing or people working with soils.
But the bigger worry about PFAS and soils is the contamination of ground water, the source of drinking water for much of the state.
“It all comes down to drinking water,” Tokranov said.
Most groundwater starts as rain or surface water that permeates PFAS-tainted soil and enters aquifers.
The DES lacks standards for PFAS levels in soils that would protect groundwater. State law requires the agency to propose regulations and standards by November.