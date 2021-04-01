If climate change is not addressed soon, scientists warn that New Hampshire will continue having shorter, warmer winters; earlier springs with more mud days; as well as “flash droughts” and skiing conditions similar to those at resorts in the South.
On Wednesday evening, the League of Conservation Voters held a virtual panel discussion about climate change and its impact on winter sports and tourism that included those remarks from Elizabeth Burakowski, Ph.D., a research assistant professor at the University of New Hampshire’s Earth Systems Research Center & Institute for the Study of Earth, Oceans, and Space.
On Thursday, Sarah J. Nelson, who earned a doctorate in ecology and environmental sciences at the University of Maine-Orono, and who since 2019 has been director of research at the Appalachian Mountain Club, echoed and amplified what Burakowski, she and other colleagues found while working on a previous study.
Looking at the period between 1917 and 2016, the study summarized climate data from a region that includes New England and also stretches to the Midwest and north to Canada.
“We’re losing the cold,” Burakowski, told her fellow panel members -- who were Jessyca Keeler, president of Ski New Hampshire; Tyler Ray, founder of the Granite Outdoor Alliance; and Jordan Cargill, head guide, Mountain Shadow Adventures, and a member of the Protect Our Winters Alliance.
Burakowski said there are also both fewer below-freezing days and extreme-cold days, which, for ski areas, makes it hard to make and keep snow.
The milder temperatures have an impact on the environment, too, Burakowski said, with plants flowering or fruiting earlier and creating circumstances favorable to pests like the emerald ash borer.
“We’re always losing snow,” she said, punctuated by “warming events” not just in the middle of winter, but every month of it, too.
As a region, “we’re warming faster than other parts of the U.S.” Burakowski said, and several models predict that “this is kind of moving New Hampshire’s climate to like Virginia.” While Virginia has some skiing, she said "it’s not as awesome as we have in New Hampshire.”
Nelson said the AMC is asking the public to believe the science that confirms climate change is real and also to contribute to the growing body of data assembled by citizen scientists who are documenting it.
A telephone app called iNaturalist allows users to document flora and fauna that, after being uploaded, is identified by the online community to become “research grade,” said Nelson, and a sub-app calls users attention to species in the alpine zone of the White Mountains.
All the information that is gathered is useful, said Nelson, who made a special plea that the gathering be done while on trails, even, if because of climate change, those trails are very muddy right now.
Muddy boots are an indicator of changing winters and earlier springs, she said, adding that the 100-year study that she and Burakowski were part of, found the number of mud days –- defined as when there was no snow on the ground and temperatures were above freezing –- had increased across the region by up to three weeks.
In New Hampshire, mud days and the conditions that make them possible, have impacts on maple sugaring and forest harvesting, said Nelson.
Like Burakowski, Nelson said the key to slowing the warming of winters is to reduce carbon emissions.
She said the AMC has reduced its carbon footprint and aims to be carbon-neutral by “no later than 2050.”
Keeler said ski areas are doing their parts to respond to climate change –- switching to LED lighting, installing EV chargers, using bio-degradable cups and food containers, through no-idling policies for vehicles, and going digital versus paper -- because they realize that there’s a limit to using snow making as a compensatory tool.
About 90% of trails at member resorts are covered by snow making, she said, “but we do know that at some point there is a temperature and a humidity level at which we can’t make snow.”
But the biggest contributor to the ski areas’ carbon footprint, Keeler continued, is transportation, “and this includes people who work there. Everyone’s driving their own cars and most of them are gas vehicles and New Hampshire doesn’t have a good policy yet of implementing EV infrastructure. In a map of the Northeast, New Hampshire is the big doughnut hole.”