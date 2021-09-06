Birders take part in Seacoast Science Center’s BioBlitz at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye. The Sept. 12 event also involves exploring tide pools, identifying plants, insects, snakes and amphibians and tracking mammals.
The Seacoast Science Center in Rye will hold its 19th annual BioBlitz on Sept. 12, inviting families to discover the biodiversity of Odiorne Point State Park while helping field experts collect data.
During the dawn-to-dusk event, exploration teams will be birding, searching for insects, snakes and amphibians, exploring the freshwater pond and salt marsh, tracking mammals, identifying plants and seaweeds, tide pooling and more. Participants can sign up for all or part of the day.
Since the first BioBlitz in 2003, the total number of species identified in Odiorne tops 2,337, according to Seacoast Science Center spokesman Karen Provazza.
“BioBlitz is a great way to excite children about science and a rare opportunity to learn from biologists working in the field,” Provazza said in a statement. “Odiorne’s 135 acres and seven distinctly different habitats make it a unique and fascinating place to explore and learn.”
The specimens will be collected for observation and identification, and will later returned to their habitat, she said.
Those who do not wish to scour the park can explore the center’s Gregg Interactive Learning Studio, see samples of species collected by naturalists and learn about the identification process.
To learn how to help the center add to the species list, find a detailed schedule, and register for the event, visit www.seacoastsciencecenter.org.
BioBlitz runs from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free for members of the Seacoast Science Center; $15 for non-members ages 12-adult; $10 for non-members ages 3-11. Contact Katie Brodeur at 436-8043 or k.brodeur@sscnh.org for more information or to inquire how groups can get involved.
Participants are asked to pack refillable water bottles and reusable lunch and snack containers. Team leaders will review how to explore responsibly and leave no trace.