As the Department of Defense works to address PFAS contamination at military installations around the country, including the former Pease Air Force Base, Sen. Maggie Hassan and three other Democratic senators are urging the Defense Secretary to consider involving more community activists.
In the letter, Hassan and the other senators — Sens. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), Jacky Rosen (D-Calif.) and Thomas Carper (D-Del.) — said more collaboration between the Department of Defense and local advocates would help restore trust in the wake of contamination from the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances sometimes called “forever chemicals.”
“While we are encouraged that the Department of Defense is responding to congressional directives to address PFAS contamination, there is more work to be done with respect to working with, and listening to, affected communities,” the senators wrote, adding that engaged community members could improve the department’s policies and practices, noting the contributions of New Hampshire activist Andrea Amico.
“We cannot let the opportunity pass to make real improvements in both Department programs, and in building trust and collaboration between the Department and our communities,” the senators wrote.
The letter came the same day three environmental groups filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, alleging that the Department of Defense was among the large entities that had not reported their PFAS production and use, as the groups said was required by all large makers and users of PFAS chemicals under a provision in the 2020 defense spending authorization.