WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan are co-sponsors of a bill to make sure money designated for national parks is not diverted for other priorities.
The bill moves to protect funding for an account called the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Since the fund’s creation in 1964, $163.5 million has been spent on New Hampshire’s national forests.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund money comes from oil and gas leases of federal land: private companies pay the government to drill on public land, and that money goes back into federal lands like national parks and forests, as well as to local projects like swimming pools and athletic fields.
The fund is supposed to get $900 million every year, according to the Department of the Interior. But advocates say the Land and Water Conservation Fund has only been fully funded once in its 55-year history.
“It would be a huge benefit to our public land system,” said J.T. Horn, senior project manager for conservation advocacy group Trust for Public Land.
“We’re always fighting to help each community that would like a piece of forest conserved, or a trail corridor created,” Horn said. “By making the fund permanent at its authorized level, a lot of New Hampshire communities can get more open space.”
Susan Arnold, vice president for conservation at the Appalachian Mountain Club, said that a predictable amount of money in the fund would help states and the federal government afford outdoor recreation projects both large and small.
“Every state will be much more able to meet the needs they have both for projects of national significance like the White Mountains National Forest, but also the grants that help to fund local opportunities like ball fields and swimming pools.”
With Senate Republicans and Democrats both signed on as sponsors of the bill, Arnold said she is optimistic.
“It just feels like there has been a real tidal change in attitudes toward needing to get this done,” she said. “It’s not done until its done, but we’re really excited.”