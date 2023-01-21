Download PDF Comparing emissions from pods and traditional filter brewing
While convenient and popular, single-use coffee pods are viewed by many as an environmental nightmare. But despite the piles of discarded capsules this brewing method leaves behind, it might not be as terrible for the planet as you think.

In some cases, brewing a cup of joe in an old-school filter coffee maker can generate roughly 1 1/2 times more emissions than using a pod machine, according to an analysis by researchers at the University of Quebec at Chicoutimi in Canada.