Nashua’s new middle school project has hit a setback as the city’s conservation commission and zoning board are expressing concerns about the scope of the project and its impact on wetlands and wildlife.
The conservation commission recently made an “unfavorable recommendation” on the school district’s request to impact wetlands for the construction of several athletic and recreation fields at the site of the new, three-story school intended to be built at 36 Buckmeadow Road.
In addition, residents and members of the zoning board echoed those concerns last week, saying thousands of trees would need to be cut on the 24-acre site, 11 wetlands have been discovered on the property and at least two vernal pools exist on the property.
“We do need a new middle school, I don’t disagree with that at all, but I don’t think we need what I will call gold-plated athletic fields that duplicate those that are elsewhere in the city and building them would require extreme disturbance of wetlands,” said Steven Lionel, chairman of the zoning board.
Several residents said a new plan with a reduced footprint might be more suitable for the neighborhood.
“To stop this (project) dead in its tracks and try to go somewhere else would cost the city an enormous amount of money,” said Alderman Richard Dowd, chairman of the Joint Special School Building Committee.
This project has been in the works for about five years, and a significant amount of money has already been spent, according to Dowd, adding there are many deficiencies at the current Elm Street Middle School that would need to be addressed if plans for the new middle school are unable to move forward.
Sam Forgue, a civil engineer with Harriman Architects, said the layout of the new school and its recreational facilities has been altered to avoid heavy impacts on wetlands, adding the buffer from the vernal pools will be at least 50 feet when only 20 feet is required.
“We shifted the (access) road as northerly as possible,” he said, noting there will still be about 7,800 square feet of wetlands impacted in one section, as well as up to 1,900 square feet of wetlands in each of three separate sections to accommodate a running track. Other recreational plans include a basketball court, tennis courts, baseball field and another ballfield.
Members of the conservation commission raised concerns about the 262,750 square feet of impermeable surface that will be created — with the majority of that for the construction of recreational amenities.
“I am not against a school on this property. I am against the scope of the school,” said Sherry Dutzy of the conservation commission. “ … It appears that this is being fast-tracked.”
Forgue said there will be an in-lieu fee payment made to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services as a result of the wetlands impacts, which is designed to support mitigation efforts across the state.
“We have avoided wetlands disturbance as much as practical for this project,” he stressed.
JP Boucher, a member of the zoning board, said that whether or not the board agrees with the in-lieu fee payment, it is an acceptable form of compensatory mitigation and is common practice, adding he supports the special exception to allow work in the wetlands.
“Maybe we need to slow the roll here and just take some time to be thoughtful. I am not saying negate this,” said Mariellen MacKay of the zoning board. Still, she said a petition has been submitted with dozens of signatures from individuals raising concerns about the project.
Kimberly Foster of Nashua is one of those residents. Maintaining the middle school project, specifically its numerous recreational features, is “an overspending and an unnecessary hardship on taxpayers” that will destroy wildlife and habitats.
The zoning board opted not to vote on the matter at its meeting last week, but will once again review the request to impact wetlands at its meeting on Sept. 29.
Heather Raymond, president of the Nashua Board of Education, stressed that Elm Street Middle School, which will close once the new middle school is constructed, has many inequities that have been overlooked for too long.
All of the other middle schools in Nashua have athletic fields, but not Elm Street Middle School, according to Raymond, who said those students must be bused elsewhere for sports activities.
She said the district wants all kids to have the same academic experience, which include extra-curricular activities such as athletics, adding the new school and its redistricting program is necessary to make that a reality.
There has been a lot of planning and a significant amount of foresight put into this new school project, added Raymond.