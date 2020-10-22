As part of a proposed management plan to handle contaminated soils at the future site of a large research and development facility next to Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, the contamination is expected to be capped.
“The PFAS contaminations exist. We are not making that any worse,” said Chad Brannon, a civil engineer with Fieldstone Land Consultants. “What we are trying to do is cap it so there is not going to be any movement of those contaminants into the groundwater, into the Merrimack River and ultimately into the air in the future.”
The John J. Flatley Co. intends to build its research and development facility on a 45 acre parcel at 685 Daniel Webster Highway, which is adjacent to the Saint-Gobain plant that has already discovered groundwater contamination on its property and nearby.
“As long as Saint-Gobain addresses their (air) stack conditions, there should not be any surface contaminations on this property that would ultimately drain to the proposed stormwater system,” Brannon told Merrimack planning officials this week.
The proposed design of the research and development complex will minimize interaction with the PFAS contaminants, he said.
“The contaminated soils are capped,” under the proposal being considered for the project’s hazardous waste management permit with the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, according to Brannon.
A fully lined sand filter that treats stormwater is also being proposed for the future site of the 100,00-square-foot research and development facility that includes three proposed buildings.
“Certainly we understand the town’s position as it relates to PFAS and the contamination on site,” he said. “ … The design we have submitted is directly under the guidance and direction of the state.”
The research and development project, however, has been stalled as a debate lingers on how to address stormwater on the contaminated site.
“Because of the PFAS contamination that is emulating from Saint-Gobain through the air emissions from their stacks, there is concern at the state level about how stormwater is managed from this site. They are directing the applicant to utilize an underground detention and treatment system that would discharge to Dumpling Brook and eventually to the Merrimack River,” said Tim Thompson, community development director.
However, while there is no town jurisdiction over the private stormwater system, the recommendations from DES do not abide by the town’s stormwater ordinance or local site plan regulations, explained Thompson.
According to Brannon, The Flatley Company has hired GZA GeoEnvironmental Inc., an environmental consultant, to conduct soil testing on the site, and a soils management plan is already being created to address concerns from DES’ Hazardous Waste Management Bureau.
Town planners are expected to discuss the proposed site plan for the research and development facility at their next meeting on Nov. 10.
In the meantime, The Flatley Company has decided not to move forward with a separate proposal to construct a 120,000-square-foot warehouse distribution building nearby at 703 Daniel Webster Highway.
“They are no longer pursuing the site at that location. We expect that a similar proposal in a different location will be submitted at some point,” Thompson said of the warehouse facility.