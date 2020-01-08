EPPING -- The state plans to test some wells in the area of last month’s tanker crash on Route 101 that spilled more than 6,000 gallons of gasoline.
State and local officials said the testing will be part of the lengthy effort to clean up the site and to monitor for contamination.
Dennis Koch, the town’s water and sewer administrator, told the water and sewer commission at a meeting Tuesday that the work will also involve testing for the possible presence of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, commonly known as PFAS, as some of the foam used by firefighters at the scene in the past contained the chemical.
“It’s going to be a long, involved project,” Koch said.
While there are no private wells within 1,200 feet of the spill site, Koch said the state Department of Environmental Services, which is overseeing the cleanup process, agreed to sample some wells as a precaution.
According to DES spokesman Jim Martin, the residential well testing will be done at some point, but the extent is not yet known.
The cleanup is expected to take several months to complete.
The JP Noonan Transportation Inc. tanker was hauling 11,000 gallons of gasoline on Dec. 16 when it was hit by a car and rolled off the westbound travel lane, state police said.
State police said the driver of the car, who was identified as Desiree Gulyban, 25, of Hampton, veered from the left travel lane into the right lane and collided with the cab of the 2018 Mack truck pulling the tanker.
No charges have been filed, but state police Lt. John Hennessey said the crash remains under investigation.
Jeffry Beaulieu, 28, of New Boston, was operating the tanker and suffered serious injuries.
Since that incident, JP Noonan’s environmental consultant and contractor have been coordinating with DES, the Department of Transportation, and the town to move forward with work at the site on a daily basis depending on weather conditions and highway safety concerns.
Martin said daily field activities include the mobilization of pumping equipment to specific locations within the work zone to remove gasoline from the area while plans are being finalized for the bulk of the remedial soil excavation and site restoration.
A series of perimeter trenches and containment boom have been installed to limit the migration of gasoline from the area of the spill.
According to Martin, the efforts have been successful.
DES personnel have also been conducting regular site visits to monitor the effectiveness of the containment structures, Martin said.
The DOT is reviewing construction plans for a dedicated work zone traffic management system and the construction of a staging area near the work zone to stockpile and load contaminated soil for disposal.
