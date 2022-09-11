Fish and Game seeks $30 mil. to finish hatchery project
A sign along the Merrymeeting River near the state’s Powder Mill Hatchery. Studies have confirmed the hatchery is responsible for 67% of the nitrogen and phosphorous pollution there.

CONCORD — New Hampshire has agreed to build a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment plant at the state-operated Powder Mill fish hatchery, which has polluted the Merrymeeting River for years.

The Conservation Law Foundation (CLF), which sued the state Fish and Game Department over the hatchery four years ago, announced that it has entered into a consent decree with Fish and Game and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over the pollution.