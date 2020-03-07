NORTH WOODSTOCK — State environmental regulators demanded Ice Castles apply for new wetlands permits or risk being shut down, after an inspection found that what had been built did not reflect existing permits.
The Department of Environmental Services first came to Ice Castles in spring 2019, when nearby residents said the melting brought on by the thaw had flooded their basement. Ice Castles denies the water came from the melting of the icy structure.
During a December visit, environmental inspectors said they saw ponds and trenches dug to manage melting water, but that the ponds did not appear on the wetlands permits Ice Castles had to obtain before starting to build. Environmental inspectors also learned that Ice Castles was running a horse-drawn carriage through wetlands and saw an ice structure being built in the boundary of a wetland, risking damage to the landscape.
The problems were detailed in a Feb. 24 letter to Ice Castles CEO Ryan Davis.
“The NHDES has no record of the issuance of a wetlands permit for the wetlands impacts observed on the site,” the letter reads.
Ice Castles has until April 15 to apply for a new permit or permit amendment that represents the actual condition of the site, and must create a new plan showing the impacts of Ice Castles on the nearby wetlands. Ice Castles must also submit weekly reports to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services.
If Ice Castles does not apply for those permits and does not submit the reports, the Department of Environmental Services could fine Ice Castles, or refer the matter to the New Hampshire Department of Justice, which could pursue an injunction against Ice Castles.
An Ice Castles spokesman said the company had only received the department’s notice on March 6.
“Ice Castles is working with the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services and will provide the necessary reports and information requested,” Davis said in a statement. “We are confident this matter will be resolved quickly and that the reports will show Ice Castles is in compliance with DES regulations and requirements.”