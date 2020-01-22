CONCORD - State environmental officials issued a warning this week that parts of New Hampshire could see poor air quality through Saturday due to calm conditions, low temperatures and pollution.
The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services issued an advisory Wednesday asking children, older adults and anyone with anyone with heart or lung disease such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis in the southwestern parts of the state, especially Keene, take precautions through Saturday.
According to state health officials, healthy individuals may also experience mild health effects and should consider limiting strenuous or prolonged activities. Concentrations of particles are expected to peak during overnight and early morning hours each day through Saturday.
The cause, according to officials, is the combined result of low temperatures, calm winds (which limit air movement and inhibit dispersion), and pollution transported from surrounding areas. “Much of this pollution is emitted from heating devices, especially residential wood-burning stoves and boilers,” state environmental officials said in a statement. “This pollution can more strongly affect communities located in valleys or other low-lying areas where temperature inversions are common. If an alternative heating source is available, residents should consider postponing wood burning until winds increase and air quality improves.”
Air quality is expected to improve on Saturday when winds are forecast to increase, officials said.
Symptoms of particle pollution exposure may include chest pain, palpitations, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing. People with asthma and other existing lung diseases may not be able to breathe as deeply or vigorously as normal and may experience symptoms such as coughing and shortness of breath, officials said.
For further information, contact NHDES at 271-1370. For air quality forecasts and current air pollution levels in New Hampshire, call 1-800-935-SMOG or visit the NHDES website at www.airquality.nh.gov.