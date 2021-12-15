Simmering worries about water quality in Merrimack came to a boil again after the state's report of elevated kidney cancer levels, while a new CDC report underlines harms linked to water from wells in the area contaminated with PFAS chemicals.
The state report made Merrimack resident Daniel Szymanowski, 74, think again about his kidney cancer diagnosis in early 2020 -- and worry what illnesses could be in store for him, his family and his neighbors.
Szymanowski moved to Merrimack 30 years ago. The New York state native thought he left water pollution behind, in the notorious Love Canal chemical dump exposed in the late 1970s. Merrimack didn't seem like that kind of place, he said.
He and his wife got their blood tested in 2017 after the town asked for 200 volunteers to test their blood for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances sometimes called "forever chemicals" for their lingering presence and potential health risks.
The chemicals are produced as a byproduct of some manufacturing processes and have been found in the air and water in Merrimack and nearby towns, including Bedford and Litchfield, as well as around the former Pease Air Force Base on the Seacoast.
The blood test results showed both Szymanowskis had elevated levels of the contaminants in their blood, but they didn't think it was anything to be too worried about.
Less than three years later, Szymanowski's doctors found a mass on his right kidney and diagnosed him with cancer. The kidney was removed in March 2020.
As Szymanowski recovered from the surgery, he started learning more about PFAS chemicals. While he does not know whether PFAS contamination played a role in his cancer -- or his son's prostate cancer diagnosis at age 48 -- Szymanowski said he worries about developing more cancer and losing his other kidney.
"I cannot afford to lose this kidney that I've got," he said.
Report renews concern
After the state Department of Health and Human Services' report last week, which found higher-than-expected levels of kidney cancer in Merrimack, Laurene Allen of the advocacy group Merrimack Citizens for Clean Water said she was deluged with emails, calls and social media messages from residents worried about their risk -- and sharing their own stories of cancer diagnosis.
Since the report was issued, Allen said she has added more than 100 people to her email list and answered more questions than ever about PFAS and potential links between the chemicals and cancers.
The state report does not point to any cause of the elevated cancer levels in Merrimack. It only establishes that the rates of kidney cancers are higher in Merrimack than in the rest of New Hampshire. Rates of other cancers were not found to be significantly higher than the rest of the state.
Allen said the report is an important first step, and she is heartened by the increased engagement from the state Department of Health and Human Services.
But Allen thinks it has taken too long for state health officials to put numbers to the anecdotes she and other local activists have been collecting for five years that point to higher-than-normal cancer rates in Merrimack and nearby towns.
"You know they're there and I know they're there," Allen said. But without hard numbers, she said, it was too easy to dismiss anecdotal reports of cancers and even a 2017 community-led survey of cancer in Merrimack, Litchfield, Londonderry and Bedford.
New study IDs health risk
A study released Wednesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded that exposure to the water in contaminated wells in Merrimack, Litchfield, Bedford, Londonderry and Manchester could have increased health risks for residents.
The state Department of Environmental Services and Department of Health and Human Services asked the CDC for assistance studying the area in 2016.
The study found 230 of 2,745 wells tested in the area had PFAS levels that could harm the development of babies and children, and of those, about 20 had PFAS at levels that could harm adults. More wells could be contaminated as chemical levels fluctuate, the report read.
The CDC said it is still not sure whether PFAS exposure is connected to cancer, but it urged people whose wells were contaminated to make sure their doctors know about the chemical exposure.
The report said another report would be issued evaluating the risks associated with municipal water.
Allen wishes the concern about the health effects of PFAS were taken more seriously years ago, but she sees momentum building.
"What counts now is moving forward in a timely manner," she said.
State health officials are planning a series of community meetings, to be scheduled in January, to discuss the cancers.
Allen said she is looking forward to those meetings and hopes worried residents can find some reassurance.
"They feel abandoned. They feel left alone," she said. "It's really important for our state to put resources into this."