LONDONDERRY -- A beverage distribution company showcased what will be the largest rooftop solar array in the state during a small Oktoberfest-themed celebration with local dignitaries Wednesday.
Construction of a new, 142,000-square-foot distribution center for Bellavance Beverage Company is nearing completion at its Pettengill Road location in Londonderry. About 115,000 square feet of roof will be covered by 3,088 panels when the installations are complete, according to company owner Joe Bellavance.
This will make it the largest rooftop solar array in the state, according to Daniel Weeks with ReVision Energy, the New England-based solar company contracted to install the array.
The previous largest rooftop array was at Dover High School, based on panel count, and at Worthen Industries in Nashua based on kilowatt capacity, Weeks said. Bellavance is bigger on both counts.
“This one settles the debate, so to speak,” Weeks said.
The 1.16 megawatt array is big enough to cover more than all of the building’s energy needs over the course of the year. It’s projected to generate over 1.3 million kilowatt hours of clean energy annually, which is enough to offset 1.4 million pounds of carbon dioxide emissions, according to ReVision.
Bellavance wasn’t sure if the building was going to have solar panels when he began planning the new facility. Speaking before the Londonderry Heritage Commission in May 2019, he said it was a possibility but still being discussed.
Bellavance said Wednesday he made the decision by the end of last year not only to install solar but to “upsize” it to maximize their energy production.
“Initially we wanted to look at it and just be able to cover our annual operating needs. Our electrical operating needs,” Bellavance said.
Instead, they maximized the roof area and added extra solar panels so they could generate more than what they thought they needed to cover the business energy use.
“If we can provide a little extra green energy to the grid and help New Hampshire with some of its carbon reduction and renewable energy goals, that would be nice too,” Bellavance said.
Bellavance declined to comment on how much the building or the array cost to construct.
Weeks said the price of the technology has declined about 70% over the past decade. The price for a large-scale rooftop array is now well below $2 per watt, he said.
In New Hampshire, large projects like these can pay for themselves over the course of five to seven years, Weeks said.
Weeks called the largest rooftop array an “important milestone” for the company and the state at the Oktoberfest celebration, which was attended by state Sens. Sharon Carson, Lou D’Allesandro and Kevin Cavanaugh, state Rep. Doug Thomas, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith.
Craig spoke at the event, saying she hopes the solar array serves as an example for other New Hampshire businesses to follow.
Representatives from the offices of Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Congressman Chris Pappas also attended and shared messages of congratulations from the delegates.
Visitors were given a chance to see the rooftop solar panels by taking turns on a hydraulic lift overlooking the single-story, high-bay warehouse.
Bellavance expects to finish construction in mid-December and move into the building by mid-January. He plans to consolidate all operations at the Londonderry facility and close the company's existing operations in Hooksett and Nashua.
“We’ll be running approximately 30 routes a day out of the warehouse and inbound loads are probably between 15 and 20,” Bellavance said.
In the past three years, the company has grown by acquisition, he said. He acquired distribution territory in the Greater Manchester area, excluding Manchester proper, from Great State Beverage in 2016, and territory in the Keene area and Upper Valley from Clark Distributors in 2017.
In doing so, the company grew from 30 communities to about 100, and doubled the number of employees to about 150.
The company’s portfolio added non-alcoholic brands such as Snapple and Sparkling Ice, and distributes beer from nine local breweries, including Anheuser Busch in Merrimack.
Bellavance said the company is looking to hire more drivers and delivery assistance workers.