State to offer grants for PFAS cleanup

CONCORD — A new state law will offer communities and public water systems the chance to seek grants to deal with contamination from polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
Legislators and environmental activists joined Gov. Chris Sununu Tuesday to celebrate this achievement among three bills that included giving victims more time to sue for damages in court.
“We still have a long way to go, but the work we have done in the past few years has just been monumental,” Sununu said.
Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, said he seized upon a House-passed bill (HB 271) that dealt with PFAS protections to offer another financial option for affected communities.
In 2020, lawmakers created a $50 million bond that will provide community water companies with state-backed loans to pay for PFAS cleanup costs to include the extension of municipal water lines to affected residents.
This new change will permit grants of up to $1.5 million or 30% of the project, whichever is greater.
“These grants will reduce the cost of projects borne by the communities, and in turn, help keep water rates affordable. This bill builds on our bipartisan efforts to address and remediate PFAS contamination to ensure that all of our citizens have clean drinking water.”
State Rep. Rosemarie Rung, R-Merrimack, authored the original bill.
“Everyone deserves the ability to drink their water without fear of health consequences,” Rung said.
Merrimack became ground zero for PFAS after contamination from the Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics plant in town was found to have polluted hundreds of private wells.
Residents in the towns of Bedford, Londonderry, Litchfield and several Seacoast towns have also dealt with PFAS contamination.
Environmental Commissioner Robert Scott said the federal American Rescue Plan law includes infrastructure grant which could be used to provide support for towns and water systems dealing with PFAS.
The federal infrastructure bill pending in Congress could be another source of support, he said.
“The good news is that there are a growing number of buckets from which we can draw upon to help deal with this serious threat to safe drinking water,” Scott said.
Sununu recently signed the measure (HB 236) that starting next month will give affected residents six years after an injury to file a civil suit for damages from PFAS contamination; the current statute of limitations is three years.
The third bill (HB 235) would require the state to make sure water withdrawals from a community system do not damage a private drinking water supply.