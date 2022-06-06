AMESBURY, Mass. — C-10 Research and Education Foundation (C-10), the nonprofit group focused on the safety of the Seabrook Station nuclear power plant, reports Sarah Abramson has taken the helm as executive director effective June 1.
Abramson, a resident of Stratham, N.H., brings to the position her passion for a healthy planet, an educational background in environmental sciences and policy, and relevant experience working with federal and state regulators and managing a wide variety of tasks, skills that C-10 needs in a dynamic and energized leader.
"The work that C-10 has done and continues to do is valuable and absolutely necessary," said Abramson. "I feel safer as a resident within 10 miles of Seabrook Station knowing that C-10 has my back and is fighting for the safety and health of families and the natural environment in my community. I am excited to strengthen our efforts in my home state of New Hampshire related to community engagement and hope to further expand C-10's nationally recognized radiological monitoring network. I am also looking forward to launching new initiatives to reach younger residents in our communities who are increasingly passionate and energized about protecting our planet and its resources for future generations."
"We are over-the-top pleased to be welcoming Sarah," said Patricia Skibbee, C-10's board president. "As soon as we met her, we knew we had found the right person. She brings strong and varied skills, ideal personal presentation, and focused passion for our safety mission."
Abramson will make her first appearance leading C-10 at the group's annual public meeting. That meeting is set for 7 p.m., Monday, June 20 at the First Religious Society Unitarian Universalist Church, 26 Pleasant St. in Newburyport.
Masks are encouraged to be worn inside by attendees, especially with rising cases of COVID-19 in Essex County. Public parking is adjacent to the building.
The meeting's agenda includes updates of the group's monitoring of Seabrook Station, including what's happening with the plant's degrading concrete.
Guest speaker: Diane Turco, executive director of Cape Downwinders, will share insights on that group's oversight of
decommissioning of the Pilgrim Station nuclear plant—in particular, the fight to keep radioactive wastewater from being
dumped into Cape Cod Bay. Diane's talk may provide information and experience relevant to the future of people who
live around the Seabrook nuclear plant. There will also be updates on a project to make C-10's real-time radiological monitoring network climate resilient, with installation planned for the summer months.
Helping inform the public about Seabrook developments is the goal of C-10 Research and Education Foundation (C-10), which works to protect public health and the natural environment surrounding the Seabrook Station nuclear power plant. C-10's core service is to operate a field monitoring network to measure airborne radiological emissions from the plant. C-10 has provided this critical service under contract with the state of Massachusetts since 1992. The organization also advocates for upgraded safety and security at Seabrook. In 2020 the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) ordered more stringent monitoring of a concrete eroding condition called alkali-silica-reaction (ASR), as a result of a legal challenge brought by C-10. To learn more, go online to c-10.org.
