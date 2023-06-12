SUNAPEE — The busiest port on one of New Hampshire’s most scenic lakes may be closed until Wednesday as state, local and commercial teams continue to clean up a diesel fuel spill in Sunapee Harbor that was detected Saturday afternoon.
The source of the spill has yet to be identified and the Sunapee Fire/EMS Department on its Facebook page Monday urged boaters to find an alternative place to launch or remove boats; Sunapee residents only can do either at the George’s Mills boat launch.
“Also, there is a possibility that Sunapee Harbor will possibly be closed for the next THREE DAYS,” the department said, “so please plan accordingly and watch the town’s social media and websites for updates.”
While harbor businesses are still open and accessible on land, an orange hazmat boom stretched across the harbor until mid-day Monday.
Firefighters on the department’s boat gradually repositioned the boom closer to the town docks, where the cruise ships MV Mt. Sunapee II and MV Sunapee Lake Queen were berthed. The dock space between the vessels was filled with white square absorbent pads.
According to the fire department, an immediate concern was to keep the diesel fuel away from the Sugar River, into which Lake Sunapee drains and also from the municipal water intakes. The department said there was no threat to the town water supply.
The department responded to the spill at 4:55 p.m. Saturday and subsequently sought assistance from the Newbury Fire Department, Sunapee Police Department, NH DES and CleanHarbors.
On Monday, Steve McGrath was at the town docks watching the clean-up.
McGrath is a long-time Sunapee resident, whose late father, John, built the M.V. Mt. Sunapee II, which was launched in 1966.
McGrath, 78, is well versed in Sunapee Harbor history through his membership on the board of directors of the Sunapee Harbor Riverway.
A for-profit group, the Sunapee Harbor Riverway was founded in 1991 to preserve the harbor, which was struggling economically.
Located halfway up the western shore of Lake Sunapee, McGrath said Sunapee Harbor is the most popular of the lake’s four ports and has more amenities than the three others.
A volunteer with the NH Lake Host Program, McGrath was getting ready to leave his post last Saturday when he saw the Sunapee Fire Department and its hazmat trailer race into the harbor’s parking lot.
Initially, he didn’t know what was occurring, but then realized there was a fuel spill in the harbor.