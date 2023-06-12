Lake Sunapee fuel spill

With an orange hazmat boom behind them, a group of Sunapee firefighters and others work Monday afternoon to clean up a diesel fuel spill in Sunapee Harbor.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

SUNAPEE — The busiest port on one of New Hampshire’s most scenic lakes may be closed until Wednesday as state, local and commercial teams continue to clean up a diesel fuel spill in Sunapee Harbor that was detected Saturday afternoon.

The source of the spill has yet to be identified and the Sunapee Fire/EMS Department on its Facebook page Monday urged boaters to find an alternative place to launch or remove boats; Sunapee residents only can do either at the George’s Mills boat launch.