CONCORD – The operators of public and non-profit water and sewer systems can seek low-interest loans from a $50 million fund to meet the new standards for perfluorochemical contaminants, after Gov. Chris Sununu signed legislation Thursday.
“This does impact everyday individuals every time they turn their drinking faucets on,” Sununu said.
The bill (HB 1264) put into state law limits on four PFOA compounds that regulators adopted last July. The limits were the lowest in the nation.
State officials said the “high estimate” for the cost of all this treatment could range from $65 million to $143 million.
The bill requires insurance companies to cover the cost of blood testing for chemical contamination, and it extends the life of a commission studying the cause for cluster of cancers occurring in Seacoast towns.