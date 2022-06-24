Gov. Chris Sununu on Friday vetoed legislation to adopt a tougher standard to site new landfills in New Hampshire. Critics said it was singularly focused to block a proposed landfill in Dalton near Forest Lake. Here’s a drawing of the proposed Granite State Landfill in Dalton. Casella Waste Systems withdrew a state wetlands permit for the project, but is expected to resubmit its request later this year.
CONCORD — Warning it would lead to higher property taxes, Gov. Chris Sununu struck down legislation to impose tougher state requirements to site new landfills in New Hampshire.
The House and Senate had passed legislation (HB 1454) to require an independent hydrogeologist to certify it would take at least five years for any contamination from a new landfill to flow into a nearby body of water.
As amended, these landfill developers would only have to meet a two-year safety standard if built with protections such as thicker linings that go beyond state requirements.
Sununu said the state’s landfill regulations were already “rigorous and robust.”
The intention of those pursuing the bill was good, but Sununu said there was no evidence that lined landfills were adversely affecting state waterways.
“It is extremely likely this bill would curtail landfill development in the state and lead to New Hampshire’s waste to be transported out of state, creating higher costs and property taxes for our citizens,” Sununu wrote in his veto message Friday.
Veto override campaign will be fierce
The Conservation Law Foundation, along with the Sierra Club and Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, had all backed the bill.
“Governor Sununu let New Hampshire down today,” said Tom Irwin, vice president of CLF New Hampshire. “While we ultimately need to move away from landfilling, it's critical that the state develop strong laws regarding how and where these facilities are allowed to be located.
“All landfills eventually leak toxic pollutants and this bill would have ensured that our waters are better protected. The Legislature must override this veto.”
There’s no doubt bill supporters will aggressively move to try and defy Sununu.
The bill had strong, bipartisan support in both legislative chambers, passing by a veto-proof 16-8 vote in the state Senate and on a voice vote in the House of Representatives.
While the legislation would apply to all new projects, opponents maintained the aim of the bill was to stop a proposed landfill from Casella Waste Systems in Dalton.
The proposed landfill would be near Forest Lake which, along with Ammonoosuc River, is a source of drinking water for Littleton, Dalton and other surrounding towns.
Senate critics of the bill from both parties had been critical that those activists opposed to the Dalton landfill were too aggressive in trying to pressure lawmakers to support it.