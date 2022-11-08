After months of discussion about whether some of the property should be logged, it appears the Sutton Conservation Commission has fallen into a proverbial carbon rabbit hole.
A meeting initially planned as an opportunity for public comment on whether to log a portion of King Hill Reservation, as it is now known, has morphed into an educational meeting about how climate change is impacting local forests and the role trees play in reducing carbon dioxide, a major contributor to warming temperatures.
The commission will discuss “management of public forests in time of global climate change” on Nov. 17, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Pillsbury Memorial Town Hall in the village of Sutton Mills.
In May, the commission, responsible for managing town-owned property at the former King Ridge Ski Area, was poised to carry out the goals stated in its forest management plan, one of which was to log certain segments of the property, an area popular with recreationists.
The commission held a second meeting to discuss the plan and to receive public comment on June 1.
Prior to that meeting, a commission member shared a recently published newspaper article arguing for leaving forests alone to manage themselves, contrary to traditional forest management methods, because of the ability of trees to store and remove carbon from the atmosphere.
At a second public meeting in August, the commission delayed discussion about logging King Hill Reservation until November.
The goal was to convene a panel of experts to speak and answer questions about carbon storage, carbon sequestration, and climate change within the context of timber harvesting at King Hill.
Commission Chairman Henry Howell pointed out at the meeting that the issue of carbon storage and sequestration and the role it plays in mitigating climate change is not included in their forest management plan.
“What we’re facing is a new wrinkle in forest management,” Howell said. “How do we best manage forests to increase carbon storage and forest resiliency?”
Sutton resident Pat Tivnan, who hikes the trails about four times a week, is opposed to timber harvesting at King Hill because of its steep slopes, water crossings, and its popularity for recreation by hikers, skiers and hunters.
She hopes people will attend the Nov. 17 meeting despite its focus on climate change rather than King Hill.
“I appreciate that Henry has done a lot of research,” Tivnan said. “My hope is that the commission and the public become educated on the science.”
At the December meeting, the commission will discuss how it wants to apply the principles of climate change to its public properties and whether it should amend its plan to include it. The informational session will conclude with questions and comments from the public.
The commission also plans a separate meeting in December on how best to manage the town’s 441-acre portion of the former ski area.
Frank Stewart of Northland Residential Corp. deeded 441 acres of what was once the ski area to the town of Sutton, according to the Ausbon Sargent Land Preservation Trust, which holds the conservation easement. The gift came nearly two years after Stewart purchased the ski area and secured approval for a 36-lot luxury home development on 352 acres near the existing ski lodge road, according to the trust’s website.
