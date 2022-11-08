After months of discussion about whether some of the property should be logged, it appears the Sutton Conservation Commission has fallen into a proverbial carbon rabbit hole.

A meeting initially planned as an opportunity for public comment on whether to log a portion of King Hill Reservation, as it is now known, has morphed into an educational meeting about how climate change is impacting local forests and the role trees play in reducing carbon dioxide, a major contributor to warming temperatures.

An early draft of this story was submitted as part of a class on community journalism at the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications (loebschool.org), which offers free or low-cost journalism courses.