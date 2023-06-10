 Skip to main content
Sycamore Community Garden: Where crops and friendships grow

230611-lif-sycamoregardens-007.JPG
Phalguna Darjee, left, and Ambika Darjee work in Phalguna’s plot to pick mustard greens.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

It was a perfect evening to plant a garden: mild for late spring, with a few gray clouds overhead.

Dressed in colorful clothing, women and a few men had gathered in a field on the campus of NHTI, Concord’s community college.

230611-lif-sycamoregardens-001.JPG
Jedna Magalnick of Concord, with her son Jion Magalnick, 1, get a hand from Bishop Brady junior Morgan Casey and academic coach Kathleen Smithy, who helped grow the veggies Magalnick is taking home to plant.
230611-lif-sycamoregardens-013.JPG
The sycamore tree that gives the garden its name stands tall over the property on the NHTI campus.
230611-lif-sycamoregardens-003.JPG
Nick Pagaursan, kneeling, a sophomore at Bishop Brady, hands out pepper and basil plants, to Harka Monger, left, and Radhika Sarki.
230611-lif-sycamoregardens-005 (1).JPG
5/25/23 At Sycamore Community Garden in Concord, at the NHTI campus on May 25, 2023. Lang Tamang of Concord was getting her tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplant and amaranth plants, among others, into her plot.
230611-lif-sycamoregardens-011.JPG
5/25/23 At Sycamore Community Garden in Concord, at the NHTI campus on May 25, 2023. Harki Tamang, of Concord, brings vegetables to the plot of a friend to set up for them.
230611-lif-sycamoregardens-018.JPG
David Tanyi of Concord fills the trunk of his vehicle with collard greens, eggplant, basil, tomatoes and more before heading to his garden plot.
230611-lif-sycamoregardens-002.JPG
5/25/23 At Sycamore Community Garden in Concord, at the NHTI campus on May 25, 2023. Owen Simoes, a sophomore at Bishop Brady, discussing what he enjoyed about planting these vegetables he’s holding.

