Sycamore Community Garden: Where crops and friendships grow

It was a perfect evening to plant a garden: mild for late spring, with a few gray clouds overhead.
Dressed in colorful clothing, women and a few men had gathered in a field on the campus of NHTI, Concord’s community college.
With help from young volunteers, the gardeners chose seedlings, seeds and fertilizer before heading off to waiting garden plots.
This is Sycamore Community Garden, which for 15 seasons has grown organic crops — and friendships — in the capital city.
Every year, local farmers, students and community members volunteer to grow plants, then bring them to the garden to distribute one evening in May.
Many of the gardeners are immigrants and refugees, and these crops provide a taste of home.
Phalguna Darjee, who is Bhutanese and who came to Concord from Nepal in 2010, was adding more plants to her already-flourishing garden plot. Pumpkins, squash, cucumbers, tomatoes, eggplant, green beans and hot peppers all thrive under her care.
“I’m happy,” she said, smiling as she worked.
Jedna Magalnick brought her 1-year-old son, Jion, with her to pick out basil, tomato and amaranth plants. “I want him to go back to his roots,” she said.
She came here from Haiti when she was 6 years old.
“There’s just something about having your own food,” she said. “It tastes better.”
“You plant it and you just watch it grow,” Magalnick said. “It’s like your own little baby — that you can eat!”
In the garden plots, branches woven in intricate patterns serve as natural trellises to support plants as they grow skyward. A robin sings from a branch as swallows dip and soar nearby.
And a venerable sycamore tree, the garden’s namesake, stands sentinel over it all.
It’s a little piece of Eden, just two miles from downtown Concord.
Kaylin Lustig has been involved in the garden for five years, first as a volunteer and now as the garden’s manager.
Gardeners pay $20 to rent a plot, but plants, seeds, fertilizer, tools and wheelbarrows are all provided free of charge, thanks to donations and community support. “The amount of work that’s put in from the community, the collaboration and support, just feels amazing,” Lustig said.
Lustig studied English and philosophy in college, but found her calling as a master gardener through a foreign study program. “Two months turned into four years,” she said.
She traveled the world, visiting farmers and gardeners in many countries to learn their best techniques and tricks. “It was the best form of education,” she said.
Ruth Heath, president of the Sycamore Community Garden board, has been part of the project since the beginning. Its threefold mission: providing new Americans and low-income individuals an opportunity to grow their own organic food; increasing cross-cultural understanding; and enhancing education about sustainable agriculture.
“I believe in the power of community, and that’s what a community garden at its best does,” said Heath, who taught at NHTI before she retired.
The community college, with its sustainable agriculture program, was a natural partner for the project, she said. The school provides land for the gardens and volunteers from among its students and professors.
Last year, the Sycamore board raised funds to install a solar-powered water distribution system that pumps water from two wells on-site to eight tanks spaced throughout the garden. It was a welcome addition for the gardeners, who previously had to haul water from a pond on the property.
Danielle Albano, co-manager of the garden, said it now has 168 plots; some families farm more than one.
New this year is a “shared learning” garden, featuring monthly guest speakers and opportunities for visiting students and volunteers to learn about sustainable agriculture.
“We believe that we all have something to share with each other and to learn from each other,” Heath said.
Gregory Heath, a former Peace Corps volunteer who recently joined his wife on the Sycamore board, said the community garden allows folks to grow the vegetables they’re familiar with from home, like Nepalese hot peppers, African eggplants and amaranth.
“They get to carry on their traditions,” he said. “Food is so important to people.”
When they first arrive in this country, many newcomers live in cities, where they don’t have the opportunity to continue growing their own food, Greg Heath said. The Concord garden fills that void; it’s conveniently located on the college campus, with a city bus stop nearby.
At the recent plant giveaway, Heath was sorting flats of amaranth leaves into groups of four to distribute to the gardeners. “It’s controlled chaos,” he said.
Dorcas Forchu, originally from Cameroon, was picking out collard greens, tomatoes, basil and eggplant at the plant giveaway.
“Back home, my daddy’s a gardener,” she said. “We all did it together.”
So here in Concord, she carries on that family tradition. Her husband, brother and three boys all help tend the family’s two garden plots. “I like my veggies,” she said.
A group of students from Bishop Brady High School was on hand this year to help out at the plant giveaway. They’re part of the Sycamore Garden Growers program at school — what students call “plant club.”
“It’s about doing something that you have to really take care of, and watch it and nurture it,” said teacher Suzy Seagroves, their advisor.
This year, 10 club members delivered about 1,000 seedlings — tomatoes, basil, squash, cumbers, eggplants and hot peppers — for the plant giveaway. The rewards for her students are bountiful, Seagroves said, “to know that they made a difference.”
“You’re just a little person and you made this happen,” she said. “You made 1,000 plants grow so people can grow food.”
Morgan Casey, 17, a junior from Concord, said she was inspired to help after she attended a youth leadership conference, where she learned about food insecurity. “It’s super important to be able to give people healthy food they can have access to,” she said.
Watching the gardeners choose the plants that will feed their families felt good, said Owen Simoes, 16, a Bishop Brady sophomore.
His school emphasizes service, and the plant club felt like the right fit for him. “I thought it was a good way I could help out the community I live in,” Simoes said.
“I just like planting in general,” his classmate, 16-year-old Jessie Putnam, said. “And I find it really fun to grow it from seed and then give it away.”
As the sun began to set, the gardeners headed out to their garden plots, pushing wheelbarrows laden with plants and promise.
“Happy gardening!” the helpers called out.